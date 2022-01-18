Metro & Crime

Council boss plans e-billing to enhance revenue generation

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

…as council holds 2022 budget retreat

 

Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has said that he intends to introduce the e-billing mode of revenue collection in the council this year to assist them in reaching more places and improving on the internally generated revenue of the council

 

The council chairman, who spoke during a two-day budget retreat for year 2022, noted that the essence of the budget retreat tagged: “Budget of New Beginning” is to develop a well-planned 2022 appropriation that will clearly outline people oriented programmes and projects.

 

Odunmbaku in a message to the opening ceremony of the retreat at the De Meros Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, said that the event is to strategise on government policies formulation that will be beneficial to the people of Ojodu and its effective implementation.

“As you are aware, the purpose of the retreat is to review our previous year’s budget performance, to brainstorm and make decisions on the new fiscal year budget.

 

“We are changing few things this year, we have started data capturing already. We’ll also be rolling out e-billing this year, that will assist us in reaching more places.

“We have decided to remain focused on our 4-point Agenda (H.E.Y.S) in order to achieve our projected sustainable development. The key component of the H.E.Y.S agenda represents Health, Education, Youth & Women Empowerment and Social Infrastructure.

 

This is also expected to form the basis for assessing the current administration.” Odunmbaku also commended the management and staff of the council for their support, saying, “I thank you all for your support, I’m a big fan of training, so training and retraining of our staff is also my responsibility, this will allow us to get new ideas and technology,” he said.

 

In his closing remark, the council- manager, Engr. Dele Abayomi, implored all participants to contribute effectively to the growth of the council.

 

“On behalf of the management and staff, I want to thank you for your support Mr Chairman. To all of us here today, we must up our games, be committed and contribute effectively to the growth of the council,” Abayomi said.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill one, kidnap 56 others in Niger

Posted on Author Daniel Atori

Gunmen yesterday invaded Shiroro and Lapai local government areas of Niger State and killed one person. They also abducted 56 others. The attack came barely three days after President Muhammadu Buhari appointed new Service Chiefs to tackle insecurity in the country. The gunmen, according to a source, attacked Avu community in Gupa- Abugi ward of […]
Metro & Crime

Ecosystem restoration: Sanwo-Olu inaugurates Urban Regeneration Gardens at Ajah

Posted on Author Reporter

  Muritala Ayinla Lagos State Governor, Mr. Bababjide Sanwo-Olu, has revealed plans to embark on a four-year redevelopment plan with massive tree planting, along thr Lagos-Epe and Badagry expressways, aimed at ensuring resilient and sustainable environment in the state. Speaking during the commissioning of Urban Regeneration Gardens, along Abraham Adesanya Housing Estate, Lekki Expressway, Ajah, […]
Metro & Crime

Lagos: Man sets dogs on female inspector

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Injured policewoman hospitalised Police have arrested a man, Adeyemi Abayomi, for allegedly unleashing his dogs on a female inspector who went to carry out an investigation in his house in Lagos State. The incident occurred on Tuesday about 11.30am, at 115, Itire Road, Surulere. It was learnt that a woman, Nneka Regina, lodged a complaint […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica