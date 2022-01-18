Council boss plans e-billing to enhance revenue generation

…as council holds 2022 budget retreat

Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area of Lagos State, Mr David Olusegun Odunmbaku, has said that he intends to introduce the e-billing mode of revenue collection in the council this year to assist them in reaching more places and improving on the internally generated revenue of the council

The council chairman, who spoke during a two-day budget retreat for year 2022, noted that the essence of the budget retreat tagged: “Budget of New Beginning” is to develop a well-planned 2022 appropriation that will clearly outline people oriented programmes and projects.

Odunmbaku in a message to the opening ceremony of the retreat at the De Meros Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos, said that the event is to strategise on government policies formulation that will be beneficial to the people of Ojodu and its effective implementation.

“As you are aware, the purpose of the retreat is to review our previous year’s budget performance, to brainstorm and make decisions on the new fiscal year budget.

“We are changing few things this year, we have started data capturing already. We’ll also be rolling out e-billing this year, that will assist us in reaching more places.

“We have decided to remain focused on our 4-point Agenda (H.E.Y.S) in order to achieve our projected sustainable development. The key component of the H.E.Y.S agenda represents Health, Education, Youth & Women Empowerment and Social Infrastructure.

This is also expected to form the basis for assessing the current administration.” Odunmbaku also commended the management and staff of the council for their support, saying, “I thank you all for your support, I’m a big fan of training, so training and retraining of our staff is also my responsibility, this will allow us to get new ideas and technology,” he said.

In his closing remark, the council- manager, Engr. Dele Abayomi, implored all participants to contribute effectively to the growth of the council.

“On behalf of the management and staff, I want to thank you for your support Mr Chairman. To all of us here today, we must up our games, be committed and contribute effectively to the growth of the council,” Abayomi said.

