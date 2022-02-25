Council boss promises to tackle youth unemployment

The Chairman, Surulere Local Government Area of Lagos State, Mr Sulaiman Bamidele, has restated his commitment to tackle youth unemployment in the area. Bamidele made the promise in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos. He said his administration would go to any length in ensuring youths in the local government area were gainfully employed.

According to him, it will be easier to connect with youths in the local government being an area with two recognised and functional stadiums. Bamidel said the council was working on using sports and entertainment to curb unemployment in the area, adding that the council would rehabilitate some of the sporting facilities in the area. “When I resumed office, I did an empowerment programme in which most of the youths were involved.

“About six retreats were organised and majority of the attendees were youths of the community. The council also organised an online programme on youth empowerment. “I am also working on bringing the youths closer to government because they are not just the leaders of tomorrow, they are also leaders of today. “I promise to do so much for the youth as regards empowerment. I have written to some of the corporate bodies within the local government to engage the youths and provide employments for them,” Bamidele said.

