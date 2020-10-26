Council Chair, driver kidnapped in Oyo community, N200m ransom demanded

…We are on their trail, Police

The Chairman, Iganna Local Council Development Area of Oyo State, Comrade Jacob Olayiwola Adeleke, has been kidnapped.

According to New Telegraph’s investigation, Adeleke was kidnapped alongside his driver on Sunday evening along Okeho-Ado Awaye Road while on his way to Ibadan for a scheduled meeting with Governor Seyi Makinde which was to hold Monday morning.

Confirming the incident, the Oyo State Police Command through its Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Gbenga Fadeyi (SP) said men from the command have been combing the forests in the Oke Ogun area of the state to rescue the kidnapped Chairman and his driver. Information reaching me reveals that he was kidnapped along Ado Awaye- Iseyin Road. Efforts are being intensified to get him released and arrest the culprits please.”

New Telegraph, however, learnt from some sources that the kidnappers have demanded a N200million ransom before the victims could be released.

It was equally gathered that vigilante team from the area and neighboring local government areas and LCDAs have also been assisting the police in combing the forests and bushes in the area to secure release of the politician and his driver.

