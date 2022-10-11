Education

Council chair harps on special funding intervention for AAUA

…as VC seeks their support

The Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Dr. Tunji Abayomi, has pledged the council’s renewed effort at convincing and prevailing on the state government to bend over backwards to increase its funding of the university.

 

He made the promise after the inaugural meeting of the 7th Governing Council, where he noted that the impact of inadequate funding on a university could not be over-emphasised. The Pro-Chancellor said: “Not even the double of what we get from the government is sufficient and we all know why.

But as a Council, we will continue to prevail on the government to improve on the funding, especially on the special needs of the university.” Abayomi, who noted that the 7th Council would, among other things, focus on how to make the Business School function optimally, expand the  university in terms of new programmes, improve academic rating for global relevance, and enhance staff welfare.

Abayomi said that his reappointment as Pro-Chancellor would enable him to contribute more to the development of the university and the state at large. He, however, urged members of staff to redouble their commitment and dedication to their duties, and to deepen cooperation with the management in order to engender a university everyone can be proud of.

He said: “I call on everyone to put in more efforts to move the institution forward. We should produce research papers that would be referenced globally and, thus, improve the global rating of Adekunle Ajasin University.

“We should not be satisfied with being the Best State University, but one of the best of all universities in Nigeria and in Africa. That should be a legacy we all should pursue and bequeath to future generations.” Recalling his first term in office, the Council chair added that “I had good working relationships with members of Council and members of the university community, which, of course, helped us to achieve some feats.

Our major achievement at the sixth Council is the building of our world-class Business School in Akure that was inaugurated early this year by Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN.”

 

Earlier at the inaugural meeting, the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige, had sought the support of the 7th Governing Council to achieve the set goals for the university.

He said: “As management, we seek your support and cooperation to deepen our academic activities and integrity through purposeful teaching and robust research; continuously upgrade our academic support facilities; improve on our Internally Generated Revenue (IGR); rebrand and promote the image of the university; improve staff and students’ welfare, as well as security of lives and property; foster healthy industrial relations with staff unions; and advance community service and engagement.”

 

