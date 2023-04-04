Council chair tasks youth to participate actively in politics

A call has gone to Nigerian students and youth in particular to engage and actively participate in Nigerian politics.

The need was stressed by the Proprietor and Pro-Chancellor of Ahman Pategi University, Patigi, Kwara State, Hon. Aliyu Ahman Pategi, who made the clarion call during the second matriculation of the university, stated that doing so would make the youth contribute actively to political discourse, shape political party agenda and policies, as well as get involved in political mobilisation, among other benefits.

The Founder, in his address, titled: “The Imperative of Youth Participation in the Nigerian Politics,” however, said: “It is crucial and critical that they immediately engage in not just political discourse, but to also set the agenda of politics by joining political parties, shaping political party agenda and policies and getting involved in political mobilisation, policy formulation and contesting for power at all levels of our national polity.” Pategi, who recalled that at the maiden matriculation of the budding private university, last year, he spoke to the students about why they should seek knowledge, and that knowledge in itself is only useful if it is applied to solve real life problems.

He noted that this year’s pep- talk is on the importance of why the youths, as citizens, should engage in politics by participating actively in all its processes. While explaining that it is an imperative, essential and urgent action that is absolutely necessary and required, he hinted that there are many flaws and mala- dies in all societies around the world today.

“These human challenges ac- count for why people in different countries organise themselves and compete for political power to tackle such challenges as poverty, hunger, disease, poor infra- structures such as roads, water, educational facilities, transportation systems, among others,” he said. Therefore, participating or involving in politics by youths, ac- cording to him, would empower the youth to play a vital role in their own development, as well as in their own communities.

“Through active participation in politics, vital skills will be learnt and issues such as human rights and citizenship knowledge will be developed,” the Pro-Chancellor added, stressing that this would make the youth promote positive civil action, and increase academic performance and improve social-emotional wellbeing of the young people Besides, he pointed out that it would go a long way in helping young people to build skills and networks that are valued in the workplace, and could thus be a source of economic mobility.

“Local communities will benefit from youth participation in politics by ensuring that youth perspectives and voices are heard and considered as part of local decision making processes,” Pategi said. The Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Mahfouz Adedimeji, while restating his administration’s commitment to the academic development of the university, and warned students to be focused and diligent in their studies, stated that for your success to be guaranteed, the students must resist the tendency to be in their comfort zone and the temptation to do what is wrong.

