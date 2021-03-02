Council chair to VC: Take varsity to academic heights

Education

The Chairman of Governing Council and Pro-Chancellor of Federal University, Lokoja in Kogi State, Senator Chris Adighije has challenged the newly appointed Vice- Chancellor of the university, Prof. Olayemi Akinwumi on the need to invigorate efforts at taking the university to its loftier heights in the delivery of academic and research excellence.

 

He gave the charge during a valedictory dinner organised for the outgone second substantive Vice-Chancellor, Prof Angela Freeman Miri, as part of activities to end his tenure, where he also lauded the outgone Vice-Chancellor for attracting massive infrastructural development to the university. The high point of the activities was the inauguration of various infrastructure projects executed during the tenure of former Vice- Chancellor with the support of Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFund) grants.

 

The Council chair, who led other members of the Governing Council to inaugurate the building projects, praised Prof. Miri her for her tenacity and commitment in ensuring  that the university moves to its permanent site.

 

Adighije said: “Under Miri’s tenure she facilitated the remodelling and expansion of the University Medical Centre, while the students’ enrollment rose significantly with the academic faculties increasing from two to five during the period under her watch.

 

“Merit is now the hallmark of securing admission into the university. It is also on record that the outgone Vice-Chancellor ensured that the university retained its Liberal Arts and Humanities mission to promote students to pursue careers in public service.

“We commend her courage and commitment towards ensuring that the university relocated to its permanent site despite the financial challenges and numerous obstacles.

Massive infrastructural development through TETFund funding support is currently ongoing due to her leadership and purposeful engagement of the management team of the university.

“Through Prof. Miri’s skillful linkages and collaboration efforts, she was able to attract the Rural Electrification Agency (REA) Project sponsored by African Develop  ment Bank (AfDB) to the to address power supply to the institution.

 

This particular initiative will go a long way in resulting in providing regular electricity supply to the entire university community. She has also commenced that development of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) courses for the purpose of accreditation by the National Universities Commission (NUC).”

 

Adighije, who described the exit of Prof. Miri from the university as the end of an era, however, expressed confidence that the appointment of the new Vice-Chancellor would open a new vista of development for the university in the areas of academic, research and infrastructure in order to attain its loftier goals.

 

Therefore, the Pro-Chancellor challenged Prof. Akinwumi to face the future of the university with boldness and courage, while not ignoring genuine advice from stakeholders.

 

Among the projects inaugurated by the Council include the NEEDS Assessment Building at Adankolo Campus; the University Main Gate; Felele Campus; two police posts at Felele Campus; Faculty of Education and Faculty of Management Sciences Buildings both on Felele Campus; the Student Multipurpose Centre; block of classrooms and laboratories; Departmental Office Block and 250-capacity twin lecture theatres, among other projects.

