Council Chairman demand share of FCT internal revenue

…signs over N10bn budget to law

The Chairman of Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC ), Abdullahi Candido, on Wednesday asked the Federal Capital Territory Administration to as a matter of urgency release monies accruing from the Internal Generated Revenue to Area Councils.
Candido, who signed the over N10 billion AMAC 2021 Appropriation Bill into law, noted that projects in Area Councils were being starved while funds that should have accrued to them are left in the vault.
He also decried that Area Councils that has constitutional status as an arm of government, are being treated like an ordinary agencies or parastatals.
While he assured that the appropriated funds would be channelled to completing all existing projects, he also called on FCT administration to accord Area Councils the repect due to them.
According to him, elected officials are closer to the electorates who are constantly demanding for value addition.
He further stressed that without adequate funds, it would be difficult to meet the obligation of good governance to the people.
Meanwhile, he urged the administration to set up a monitoring team that will regularly track how funds released to the Councils are being utilized.

