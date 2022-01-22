Council chairmanship aspirant seeks Tinubu’s intervention over mandate

A chairmanship aspirant in Lagos 2021 council polls under the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Amuwo-Odofin Local Government, Hon. Dipo Olorunrinu, has urged the National Leader of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, to address grievances and right wrongs in the area. Olorunrinu, a former lawmaker, who represented Amuwo-Odofin Constituency I in Lagos State House of Assembly, made the plea recently in a statement.

The former lawmaker explained that there were unresolved issues and uneasiness among the party members following the mandate allegedly snatched away from him, noting that after he had been declared winner of the APC ticket for the Amuwo- Odofin council topmost seat during the primary election, his name was substituted for the incumbent chairman, Valentine Buraimoh, to run the second term.

He recounted that after filling all necessary documents prescribed by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) as party’s flag-bearer, some leaders allegedly manipulated things and substituted his name. According to him, this has been causing uneasiness in the council branch of the party with many people disenchanted, hence the plea for the national leader to wade in time to resolve all pending issues.

