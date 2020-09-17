Business

Council commends Gbajabiamila’s role in Nigeria, Ghana trade dispute

Following the frosty relationship between Nigeria and Ghana arising from trade dispute, the Nigeria-Ghana Business Council has commended the Speaker of House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, for his sterling role in securing a successful diplomatic dialogue between both countries. Making this known in a press statement made available to newsmen in Lagos recently, the President of the Nigeria- Ghana Business Council, Omoba Bambo Ademiluyi, said that the Speaker and his team demonstrated a clear understanding of the problems being faced by Nigerian traders and businessmen in Ghana. According to him, the trade problems had existed since 2007 but this was the first time the Nigerian government would be tackling it at the highest level in Ghana. Ademiluyi in the statement explained that the main proposal for a solution was the establishment of a Nigeria-Ghana Business Council backed by legislation. This, he said, was to superintend over trade issues between both countries.

“We would like to align with this proposal and also state that there exists presently a Nigeria-Ghana Business Council registered at Corporate Affairs Commission in Nigeria. “We also have our counterparts, Ghana-Nigeria Business Council in Ghana.

“The main objective of the group is to ease the conduct of business across the two countries and many of our activities which also involve traders, have been geared towards this main objective. “We would therefore like to pledge our support for the setup of the government backed councils and would want to be actively involved in the current solution process developed to resolve the current impasse. “Once again, congratulations to Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila and his team and we look forward to a favourable and seamless working relationship in developing the legislations that will back the Nigeria-Ghana Business Council,” he said.

