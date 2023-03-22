Council creates court to curb infiltration of illegal freight forwarders

The Council for the Regulations of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) has resolved to set up a tribunal that will prosecute unregistered freight forwarders operating at the nation’s seaports and borders illegally. The Chairman of the council, Alhaji Abubakar Tsanni, said in Lagos at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) that the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, had been informed of the decision. According to him, the tribunal may be inaugurated this week to prosecute unregistered freight forwarders. Tsanni explained that all licensed customs agents and freight forwarders, who are not registered with the council, would be denied renewal of their licences by the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS). He added that CRFFN had the mandate to set standards, build capacity, regulate freight forwarding practice and generate revenue for the government. Also, he urged all ANLCA members at the meeting to update their membership with CRFFN before Thursday this week, to enable them participate in upcoming meetings and elections. Tsanni stressed that only members with licenses, freight forwarders’ number and had updated their registrations would be allowed access into the meetings, noting that only a registered member of the CRFFN could sue or take the council to court. The chairman explained: “I wish to draw your attention to Section 27(1) of the CRFFN Act which states that any person not a registered freight forwarder, who for or in expectation of reward holds himself out to practice as such; or (b) without reasonable excuse takes or uses any name, title, addition or description implying that he is authorised by law to practice as a registered freight forwarder, commits an offence. “Any person on the provisional Register who otherwise than in accordance with section 13(4) of this Act.,”for or in expectation for a reward hold himself out to practice as such “(b) Without reasonable excuse takes or uses any name, ttle, addition or description implying that he is authorized by law to practice as a registered freight forwarder, commits of an offence. ” So with this it is only a registered freight forwarders that can sue or take anybody to court. By the grace of God on Thursday, our tribunal will be inaugurated the Attorney General has already given us assurance we are going to trial those that are operating without registration.” It would be recalled that in January, 2023, the Federal Government stressed need to promote professionalism, global best practices and development of capacity of freight forwarding practitioners in the country. The Minister of State for Transportation, Prince Ademola Adegoroye, said in Kano State that government had resolve to entrench effective and efficient freight forwarding system in the country. He explained at the opening of the Kano Zonal Office of the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) that commissioning of the CRFFN’s Kano Zonal Office was in furtherance of government’s vision and determination to establish a smooth operating freight forwarding system in the country, noting that it would expand the participation of littoral and nonlittoral states in maritime and general logistics. He noted that the CRFFN’s Kano Zonal office was to oversee the council’s affairs in all the 19 Northern states. The council was established by the CRFFN Act No. 16, 2007; with the responsibility to, amongst other things, regulate and control the practice of freight forwarding in Nigeria and promote the highest standards of competence, practice and conduct among members of the profession. Adegoroye expressed optimism that the new office will further encourage safe, timely, sustainable and environmental movement of cargoes using the road and rail modes. He explained: “It will also help in expanding the list of certified freight forwarding professionals whose impact will be felt all over the country and beyond.”

