Council highlights importance of capacity building at workplace

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), has disclosed that learning and development have come a long way in shaping the workplace in Nigeria in terms of human capacity development. President and Chairman of Council, NITAD, Mrs. Ayoade Abike Igbeyi, made this known in an address at a meeting of stakeholders in Lagos, where she underscored the importance of what NITAD has achieved in Learning and Development space in Nigeria.

She stated that Learning and Development professional should be resilient and collaborate in order to raise the bar to meet the needs of learners. In addition, Igbeyi noted that content design, development and delivery should be blended with curate and right fit for purpose training. She felicitated with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on attaining 50 years as the foremost Federal Government skills training agency. According to her, ITF has been a partner in training, learning and development activities of NITAD for the past 32 years. She, however, stated that NITAD wishes the ITF more fruitful years and positive impact in the Nigerian economy.

