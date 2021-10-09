News

Council highlights importance of capacity building at workplace

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Nigerian Institute of Training and Development (NITAD), has disclosed that learning and development have come a long way in shaping the workplace in Nigeria in terms of human capacity development. President and Chairman of Council, NITAD, Mrs. Ayoade Abike Igbeyi, made this known in an address at a meeting of stakeholders in Lagos, where she underscored the importance of what NITAD has achieved in Learning and Development space in Nigeria.

She stated that Learning and Development professional should be resilient and collaborate in order to raise the bar to meet the needs of learners. In addition, Igbeyi noted that content design, development and delivery should be blended with curate and right fit for purpose training. She felicitated with Industrial Training Fund (ITF) on attaining 50 years as the foremost Federal Government skills training agency. According to her, ITF has been a partner in training, learning and development activities of NITAD for the past 32 years. She, however, stated that NITAD wishes the ITF more fruitful years and positive impact in the Nigerian economy.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Nigeria’s total debt stock hits N33.107trn –DMO

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

…seeks restructuring of N39bn World Bank loans Nigeria’s total debt stock comprising federal, states and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) stood at N33.107 trillion or $87.239 billion as at March 31, 2021, the Debt Management Office (DMO) confirmed in the latest debt stock update last night. The debt Stock, DMO stated, included Promissory Notes in […]
News

Disparity in salaries: FAAN pensioners to embark on nationwide protest

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Nigerian Union of Pensioners (NUP), Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) branch has concluded plans to embark on a nationwide protest with effect from May 4th, 2021 should FAAN management fail to implement their conditions of service (COS) agreement. The National Secretary of NUP, FAAN branch, Emeka Njoku, at a rally held at the […]
News

Transportation: UK agency offers technical assistance to Ogun

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A United Kingdom based development agency, Prosperity Fund, has expressed its readiness to offer technical assistance to Ogun State in its efforts at putting in place efficient and sustainable transportation system. This, according to the agency, would fast track the socio-economic development of the state. Speaking during the presentation of report by the Committee on […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica