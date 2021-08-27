Business

Council inducts 64 newly registered town planners

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) has inducted 64 newly registered town planners at its 34th induction ceremony. Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Abuja, the President of TOPREC, Mr Isyaku Kura, urged the inductees to uphold the highest professional standard. While asking them to allow code of professional conduct and practice regulate them, Kura pointed out that their investiture into TOPREC marked a new beginning of their professional life. “Your activities should now reflect the thinking of the new world in which you have found yourself.

“Thus, becoming a professional town planner you are often confronted with serious urban challenges plaguing the environment. “Also note that your induction is tailored to not only to enable you understand the `Dos and Donts’ of the profession and your expectations on the job, but to build your confidence to contribute more effectively wherever you find yourself,’’ Kura said. According to him, 296 members are being inducted across the country having passed both the written and oral examinations. “This brings the total registered town planners till date to 4, 963 while those that are registrable stand at over 2,000,” Kura said.

Also, the President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr Olutoyin Ayinde, urged the inductees to reflect professionalism in all they do. Represented by Mr Nathaniel, Atebije, Ist Vice President, NITP, Ayinde further urged the inductees to demonstrate competence and integrity in their newly acquired status. “While felicitating you, it is necessary to state that NITP would be looking up to you as the future of this profession to demonstrate high level of competence and integrity in your newly acquired professional life and status. “We are hoping to hear good news of your exploits, your bold moves to uphold the ethics of the profession as well as your respect for professionals and professionalism,’’ he said.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Lender’s product enables ATM withdrawals without card

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Ecobank has stated that cash withdrawals can be made at all its Automated Teller Machines (ATMs) without a card, noting that its cardless withdrawal concept, Xpress Cash, enables users to withdraw cash from ATMs using only a mobile phone. The bank explained that the solution is seamless, secure and is driven by the generation of […]
Business

GCR assigns triple ‘A’ long term rating to DBN

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Global Credit Ratings (GCR), one of the leading rating agencies in Africa, has assigned Development Bank of Nigeria “AAA” Long Term National Scale rating. GCR stated this on its website. The conferment, which is the highest rating for financial institutions, is in line with the “risk-free” rating of the Nigerian sovereign and attests to DBN’s […]
Business

NGX records N12bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Trading in equities on the floor of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX), yesterday, closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained grip following the sell-off witnessed on blue chip firms. The local bourse recorded 18 gainers and losers apiece to close the trading session on the negative route. Consequently, the All- Share Index […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica