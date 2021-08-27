Council inducts 64 newly registered town planners

Town Planners Registration Council of Nigeria (TOPREC) has inducted 64 newly registered town planners at its 34th induction ceremony. Speaking at the investiture ceremony in Abuja, the President of TOPREC, Mr Isyaku Kura, urged the inductees to uphold the highest professional standard. While asking them to allow code of professional conduct and practice regulate them, Kura pointed out that their investiture into TOPREC marked a new beginning of their professional life. “Your activities should now reflect the thinking of the new world in which you have found yourself.

“Thus, becoming a professional town planner you are often confronted with serious urban challenges plaguing the environment. “Also note that your induction is tailored to not only to enable you understand the `Dos and Donts’ of the profession and your expectations on the job, but to build your confidence to contribute more effectively wherever you find yourself,’’ Kura said. According to him, 296 members are being inducted across the country having passed both the written and oral examinations. “This brings the total registered town planners till date to 4, 963 while those that are registrable stand at over 2,000,” Kura said.

Also, the President, Nigerian Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Mr Olutoyin Ayinde, urged the inductees to reflect professionalism in all they do. Represented by Mr Nathaniel, Atebije, Ist Vice President, NITP, Ayinde further urged the inductees to demonstrate competence and integrity in their newly acquired status. “While felicitating you, it is necessary to state that NITP would be looking up to you as the future of this profession to demonstrate high level of competence and integrity in your newly acquired professional life and status. “We are hoping to hear good news of your exploits, your bold moves to uphold the ethics of the profession as well as your respect for professionals and professionalism,’’ he said.

