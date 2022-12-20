Education

Council names DVCs for AAUA

Two Deputy Vice-Chancellors (DVCs) have been named for Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA) by the Governing Council of the institution. They are Prof Adebisi Daramola, who will be in charge of Administration and Prof Olusegun Akinwumi for Academics.

 

 

The appointments were ratified by the Governing Council following their emergence after their nomination during the 177th Regular Senate Meeting of the university, where no fewer than two other professors were nominated for election chaired by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Olugbenga Ige.

Daramola, a graduate of the University of Ibadan, where he obtained the Bachelor of Education Degree in Guidance and Counselling in 1981; obtained a Master of Education Degree in Guidance and Counselling from the same university in 1984 and Ph.D in Counselling Psychology from the then Ondo State University, Ado Ekiti, now the Ekiti State University, Ado-Ekiti in 1993.

He joined the university in 1989 before its relocation from Ado-Ekiti to Akungba-Akoko, Ondo State in 1989 as a lecturer II, and was elevated to the rank of a Professor of Counselling Psychology in 2005.

He has presented over 15 seminars/public lectures; and attended over 23 local and international conferences, and he at different times, served the university in over 50 administrative and academic capacities, including Dean, Faculty of Arts and Education; Dean, Postgraduate School; Dean, Student Affairs; Chairman, AAUA/Akungba Community Relations Committee; and Director, University Linkages and International Programmes Office.

 

