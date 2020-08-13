Council of Imams to Ganduje: Sign singer’s death sentence

The Kano State Council of Jummaat Mosques’ Imams have advised Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje to, as a matter of urgency, sign Yahya Aminu’s death warrant, which will be before him after an Upper Sharia Court passed the judgement on the singer.

A Kano Upper Sharia Court had sentenced Aminu to death by hanging for blasphemy against the Prophet Mohammed.

However the Kano State Council of Friday Mosque Imams commended the Upper Shari’ah court for passing the death judgement on the 22-year-old man.

The Chairman of the council, Muhammad Nasir Adam made the commendation on Wednesday, saying it is apt and according to the teachings of Islam.

He said: “Our council has confidence that Governor Abdullahi Ganduje will sign the execution warrant of the penalty.”

Adam warned Muslims to refrain from supporting any move capable of denting the image of the Prophet of Islam, Muhammad.

Also the Commander General of the Kano State Hisbah Board, Harun Sani Ibn Sina, backed the judgement of the court which sentenced Aminu to death by hanging.

Ibn Sina said the board is fully in support of the judgment as it was based on the provision of Shari’ah (Islamic law).

Like this: Like Loading...