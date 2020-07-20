Arts & Entertainments

Council of Pan-African Writers’ Association appoints Okediran Secretary-General 

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme  Comment(0)

The Interim President of Pan-African Writers’ Association (PAWA) and Chairman of the PAWA Council, Emeritus Professor Femi Osofisan, has announced the appointment of Dr. Wale Okediran of Nigeria as the Secretary-General of PAWA.
The association stated this in a release signed by its Steering Committee Chairman, Nana Kwasi Gyan-Apenteng.

Dr. Okediran succeeds Professor Atukwei Okai, the founding Secretary-General of PAWA, who passed away on July 13, 2018. Dr. Okediran brings to the position almost 30 years’ experience as a public servant.
He served as a member of the Federal House of Representatives from 2003 to 2007, contributing to advocacy, regional dialogue and policy development, leading to improvements in health across Africa. He has consulted for several international and local development agencies such as Constella Futures International USA, National Democratic Institute for International Affairs, USIS, UNAIDS, NPHCDA, NACA, UNICEF, Health Reform Foundation of Nigeria and Action Aid.
Dr. Okediran has published till date, 14 novels, many of which are on the reading lists of a number of Nigerian universities. His highly acclaimed novel, ‘Tenants of the House’, which is a fictional account of his years in the House of Representatives was the 2011 Co-Winner of the Wole Soyinka Prize for African Literature. A film adaptation of the novel has just been completed and will be ready for premiering shortly.
Together with a few friends, Dr. Okediran in 2010 established the first Writers Residency in Nigeria, the Ebedi International Writers Residency in Iseyin, Oyo State. This is an initiative that is building and motivating teams of writers across Africa and the world at large.
Dr. Okediran is a Fellow of the General Medical Practitioners of Nigeria and Fellow of Public Health Physicians of Nigeria, and a member of the Association of Nigerian Authors, prior to serving as its National President between 2006 and 2009. Dr. Okediran is currently the Deputy Secretary-General (Africa) for the Union of Writers from Africa, Asia and Latin America.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

He was a thorough professional – Mr. Latin eulogizes Ogun Majek

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

The President of the Theatre Arts and Movie Practitioners Association of Nigeria (TAMPAN), Bolaji Amusan, a.k.a Mr. Latin, has described the late Ogun Majek has a leading light in the film industry till his death and a thorough professional. The veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, a.k.a Ogun Majek, died on Thursday morning at his Imalefalafia, Oke […]
Arts & Entertainments

Post-COVID-19: NANTAP signs MoU with 5th Pentagon Studio

Posted on Author Tony Okuyeme

The National Association of Nigerian Theatre Arts Practitioners (NANTAP) is set to float a digital streaming platform. This is in responding to the need to innovate, in the midst of the challenges that the pandemic has posed to theatre and theatre workers across the world, especially as it relates to ensuring a borderless promotion of […]
Arts & Entertainments

French police clash with attendees of annual Fête de la Musique

Posted on Author Reporter

  French police clashed sporadically with people attending music festivals in Paris and the western city of Nantes on Sunday, TV stations BFM and C News reported. Many cities in France were holding annual “Fete de la Musique” events, which were monitored closely by police to ensure people were complying with social-distancing measures imposed to curb the coronavirus, reports […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: