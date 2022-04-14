Council of State approves April 2023 for conduct of national census

…okays conferment of National Honours on 434 persons, clemency for 159 inmates

…deliberates on security challenges, rising cost of food

The Council of State has approved the conduct of a national census in the country by April 2023.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, at a briefing after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Thursday.

The fourth Council meeting since Buhari took over power in 2015 which observed a minute silence for late Head of Interim Government, Earnest Shonekan, had in attendance former leaders including ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former Heads of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

State governors and other top government officials also participated both physically and virtually at the meeting.

Speaking about the census, Kwarra said the Council considered the presentation from the NPC on the need to have a head count as the last was conducted in 2006.

According to him, the census exercise, expected to be conducted every 10 years, was imperative for national planning.

He disclosed that preliminary exercises had been done preparatory to the general census by the Commission disclosing further that the pilot head count would be conducted by June this year after the political parties had concluded their primaries.

Kwarra said the Commission has tried to divorce census from political activities as much as possible by strategically proposing June next year as a date after the general elections must have been concluded.

Responding to questions of accuracy and acceptability of the exercise, the NPC boss said the Commission would engage technology. “It’s going to be a digital census. We are adopting technology; we will give Nigerians digital, accurate and widely acceptable census,” he assured.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...