News

Council of State approves April 2023 for conduct of national census

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye, Abuja Comment(0)

…okays conferment of National Honours on 434 persons, clemency for 159 inmates

…deliberates on security challenges, rising cost of food

The Council of State has approved the conduct of a national census in the country by April 2023.

This was disclosed by the Chairman of the National Population Commission (NPC), Nasir Isa Kwarra, at a briefing after the Council meeting chaired by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Presidential Villa Thursday.

The fourth Council meeting since Buhari took over power in 2015 which observed a minute silence for late Head of Interim Government, Earnest Shonekan, had in attendance former leaders including ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, former Heads of State Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar and Gen. Yakubu Gowon.

State governors and other top government officials also participated both physically and virtually at the meeting.

Speaking about the census, Kwarra said the Council considered the presentation from the NPC on the need to have a head count as the last was conducted in 2006.

According to him, the census exercise, expected to be conducted every 10 years, was imperative for national planning.

He disclosed that preliminary exercises had been done preparatory to the general census by the Commission disclosing further that the pilot head count would be conducted by June this year after the political parties had concluded their primaries.

Kwarra said the Commission has tried to divorce census from political activities as much as possible by strategically proposing June next year as a date after the general elections must have been concluded.

Responding to questions of accuracy and acceptability of the exercise, the NPC boss said the Commission would engage technology. “It’s going to be a digital census. We are adopting technology; we will give Nigerians digital, accurate and widely acceptable census,” he assured.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

N-Power: Over3mapplicationsreceivedin7days

Posted on Author Deborah Ocheni

The Federal Government yesterday said it had received over three million applications from prospective NPower enrollees, in seven days. The Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development also announced the transitioning of Independent Monitors recruited to monitor Batch A and B of the N-Power programme as well as other National Social Investment […]
News

Crocodile Exercises checked activities of miscreants in Lagos, Ogun – Army Commander

Posted on Author Reporter

  Flora Onwudiwe The outgoing General Officer Commanding (GOC), 81  Division, Nigerian Army (NA) Maj.Gen.Johnson Olubunmi Irefin has said that the Crocodile Exercise (IV), initiated by the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.Gen.Tukur Buratai was a huge success, during his one-year tour of duty. Irefin made the statement, during the handing/taking over ceremony of the new […]
News

NOUS International USA calls for referendum over Ogoniland

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The National Union of Ogoni Students International USA (NOUS INTL, USA), has called for a referendum on the status of Ogoni people of Rivers State in Nigeria. The group, in a statement, jointly singed by the President (NOUS INTL) USA, Mr. Pius B. Nwinee, General Secretary (NOUS INTL) USA, Mr. Sampson B. Npimnee, Coordinator (CDHRAC […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica