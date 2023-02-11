Council Of State To buhari: Print more new Naira notes or allow old ones to circulate

The Council of State has advised President Muhammad Buhari to either print more new currencies to satisfy peoples demand or allow the old Naira to circulate alongside the new. This was one of the resolutions of the Council of State meeting chaired by the President at the Presidential Villa yesterday. At a joint briefing by the governors of Taraba State, Darius Ishaku , Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, alongside the the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami, after the Council meeting, Malami said the Naira redesign policy was accepted by Council members but that they raised concerns about the implementations.

Ishaku said: “The CBN was advised to make money available in quantum. The old money can also be re-circulated to ease the suffering of the poorest of the poor.” Sanwo-Olu, on his part disclosed that Chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Mahmood Yakubu, and Inspector General of Police (IGP), briefed the Council on the state of preparedness for the 2023 general elections, and assured that they were ready to deliver a hitch-free poll. Malami said: “The two major resolutions that were driven arising from the deliberation of the meeting are one; that we are on course as far as election is concerned, and we are happy with the level of preparation by INEC and the institutions.

“Two, relating to the Naira redesign policy, the policy stands but then the Council agreed that there is need for aggressive action on the part of the CBN as it relates to the implementation of the policy by way of ensuring adequate provision is made with particular regard to the supply of the Naira in the system.” Speaking to journalists after a separate meeting with the President, the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, said that he informed the President that the National Assembly had resolved that there should be no cap on currency swap policies because of the current situation “For us in the Senate, initially we felt that this policy in the first place is not a bad one. But we also feel there is no need for time limit. Allow the old and the new to co-exist until the old is phased out.

‘‘So, what is wrong in that? This is not going to be the first country to deploy it that way as other countries have been doing the same thing. And to say that in three months it will be okay, it is not okay. Especially in a country like ours where maybe 80, 85, 90 per cent of the population have no access to banks.

“When Britain changed their currency, it took them over a year to change and the validity of the old remains and remains a legal tender. So why ours? We are not cashless yet and that society is cashless already and they needed even more time. “So, we should have an open-ended time but what will make it quick is for us to have more and more of the new currencies and then they co-exist with the old ones until the old dies a natural death.”

