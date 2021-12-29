Council plans software for inland cargo, trade statistics

Bayo Akomolafe

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is planning to develop a software application for inland cargo tracking from the ports to final destinations.

The council explained that the software would enable shippers access shipping and logistics information, trade statistics, rotation number of vessels, local shipping charges and port charges and terminal charges from their phone. Executive Secretary of the Council, Hon. Emmanuel Jime, explained that this would be implemented over the next four years.

Jime stressed that the Council would strengthen regulatory framework and the need to develop a modus operandi for regulation, strengthen enforcement mechanism, standardise processes and procedure, resuscitate the Cargo Defence Fund and make it operational within one year.

Also, the executive secretary ssured that NSC would institute an industry stakeholders consultative committee, organise more stakeholders’ engagements and enlightenment programmes and create an effective and robust communication strategy with the media.

Jime said: “Over the next four years, we will work hard to facilitate trade by engaging in advocacy and creation of awareness for shippers to participate in both ECOWAS and African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).”

He listed the Council’s agenda to include full implementation of the International Cargo Tracking Note (ICTN), completion of construction and commencement of operations of at least four Inland Dry Ports (IDPs), two Vehicle Transit Areas (VTAs), operation of two Border Information Centres (BIC) and Empty Container Insurance Scheme or Guarantee Scheme (ECISG), saying that the new agenda would help to guide the council in the next four years.

Also, the executive secretary said that NSC would collaborate with the Federal Competition and Consumer Protection Commission (FCCPC) and shipping companies to introduce a consumer protection regime in the maritime industry, adding that it would sign a Memorandum of Understanding with shipping companies towards alleviating the challenges faced by consumers of shipping services.

He also assured that the Council would embark on advocacy to eliminate the Apapa gridlock, establish and operate the National Single Window system and eliminate check points on trade corridors.

He noted: “In line with our statutory mandate, we have been able to achieve some key advances, while some are in progress. In an effort to effect full digitalisation of the port operation process, the Council carried out an advocacy exercise for port service providers on importance of compliance with digitalisation of port operational process.

“As a result of our collaboration with the Maritime Police Command, there has been a reduction in the rate of complaints received from the freight forwarding agents on the incessant issuance of detention alert placed on duly cleared containers by the officers of the Marine Police.”

He also said that NSC had set up and inaugurated the National Shippers Association of Nigeria (NASAN) with a view to giving the shippers across Nigeria a stronger voice in addressing common issues of interest with the service providers and to also contribute to national policies affecting practice and conduct of international trade.

