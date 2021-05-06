Politics

Council Poll: Lagos PDP Chair faults LASIEC on nomination fees

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Engr. Deji Doherty has called on the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to suspend charges imposed on nomination forms for aspirants ahead of the July 24 local council poll in the state.
Doherty said the imposed fees is not necessary since the state government had already made appropriation for the commission in the 2021 budget for the conduct of the council election.
Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, Doherty said in the interest of the masses, the nomination fees should be jettisoned by the commission.
He said: “First of all, in preparation for council elections, we as a party have requested that since INEC does not charge for their nomination forms, LASIEC too should not charge for its nomination forms. However, the chairman of LASIEC has still not heeded our call to reverse the charges.
“However, in 2017, LASIEC charged only N50,000 for the chairmanship form. This time around they are asking for N100,000 for chairmanship and N75,000 for the vice-chairman, which does not go down well with us and which does not go down well with other political parties because we believed that these charges exclude the common man.
“We want a situation whereby we either go back to the N50,000 that was paid in 2017 or outright cancellation of nomination fees like INEC does. I believe that there is a budget already laid down from the state government for the council elections except that was excluded from the budget. If it was already included in the budget, then definitely there is no need for anybody to pay for a nomination form and that is where we stand.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Politics

APC nullifies Fayemi, Ojudu, others suspension in Ekiti

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim,

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has nullified the suspension of the Governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi, Political Adviser to the President, Senator Babafemi Ojudu and others suspended by different factions of the party in the state. A faction of APC in Ekiti State that identified itself as the authentic members of the party […]
Politics

Ondo guber: CDD tasks INEC on logistics in riverine areas, others

Posted on Author Wale Elegbede

The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to be proactive in the distribution of election materials and transmission of election results in difficult terrains and riverine areas of Ondo State. Addressing newsmen in Akure, the Ondo State capital, ahead of Saturday’s governorship election, the CDD said the […]
Politics

Nigeria will only move forward when North is ready –Kayode Salako

Posted on Author OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI

While some Nigerians believe that President Muhamadu Buhari has not properly addressed the issues confronting the country, a politician and activist, Mr. Kayode Salako, believes the president has achieved much. In this interview he granted OLADIPUPO AWOJOBI, Salako speaks on several matters of interest. Excerpts… What is your honest assessment of this government, the government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica