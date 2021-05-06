Council Poll: Lagos PDP Chair faults LASIEC on nomination fees

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Engr. Deji Doherty has called on the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to suspend charges imposed on nomination forms for aspirants ahead of the July 24 local council poll in the state.

Doherty said the imposed fees is not necessary since the state government had already made appropriation for the commission in the 2021 budget for the conduct of the council election.

Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, Doherty said in the interest of the masses, the nomination fees should be jettisoned by the commission.

He said: “First of all, in preparation for council elections, we as a party have requested that since INEC does not charge for their nomination forms, LASIEC too should not charge for its nomination forms. However, the chairman of LASIEC has still not heeded our call to reverse the charges.

“However, in 2017, LASIEC charged only N50,000 for the chairmanship form. This time around they are asking for N100,000 for chairmanship and N75,000 for the vice-chairman, which does not go down well with us and which does not go down well with other political parties because we believed that these charges exclude the common man.

“We want a situation whereby we either go back to the N50,000 that was paid in 2017 or outright cancellation of nomination fees like INEC does. I believe that there is a budget already laid down from the state government for the council elections except that was excluded from the budget. If it was already included in the budget, then definitely there is no need for anybody to pay for a nomination form and that is where we stand.”

Like this: Like Loading...