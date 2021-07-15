Council polls: Hamzat seeks support from Obas, religious leaders

Cap: L-R: Chairman, Ifako-Ijaiye LG, Deacon Banjo Omole, Chairmanship candidate, Usman Akanbi Hamzat and his wife standing during their campaign tour to locations in the local government area…Thursday

The Chairmanship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ifako-Ijaiye, Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat (UAH) led the Vice Chairmanship and Councillorship candidates to seek prayers and blessings from main religious leaders and traditional chieftains in the local government, as the party flagged off its campaign Thursday for the council election coming up on Saturday, July 24 in Lagos State.

The team visited the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Ifako-Ijaiye Muslim Community, the Olu of Iju-Ishaga and the Council of Baales in Ifako-Ijaiye, respectively.

The UAH campaign train also moved across major areas in Ifako-Ijaiye and canvassed for votes from the electorate.

The main religious institutions in the local government (CAN and the Muslim community), Thursday, gave their blessings and full support to the chairmanship candidacy of Prince Usman Akanbi Hamzat, his running mate, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Awoniyi Akerele and other councillorship candidates of the party when the candidates’ visited their secretariat with party supporters, leaders and other well-wishers.

Alhaji Lateef Sunmonu (President of Ifako-Ijaiye Muslim Community) and Messenger Olubode Sobukola JP (Chairman, Christian Association of Nigeria) at separate gatherings admonished the candidates on God-consciousness and commitment to truly serving the people. The religious leaders also prayed for a better Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government.

The Campaign train also visited the palace of the Olu of Iju-Ishaga, HRM Oba Abbas Amole Ajibode. The Oba advised the candidates to change the narratives of governance in Ifako-Ijaiye Local Government.

At another gathering, all the Baales in Ifako-Ijaiye converged at NRC Building in Iju, to bless the APC candidates. They also confirmed their readiness to mobilise support for their victory in the forthcoming council election.

