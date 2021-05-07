Council polls: Lagos PDP chair faults LASIEC on nomination fees

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Engr. Deji Doherty, has called on the state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to suspend charges imposed on nomination forms for aspirants aheadof theJuly24localcouncil poll in the state. Doherty said the imposed feeswerenotnecessarysincethe state government had already made appropriation forthe commission in the 2021 budget for the conduct of the council election. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, Doherty said in the interest of the masses, the nomination fees should be jettisoned by the commission. Hesaid:“Firstof all, inpreparationforcouncilelections, we as a party have requested that since INEC does not charge for their nomination forms, LASIEC too should not charge for its nomination forms. However, the chairman of LASIEC has still not heeded our call to reverse the charges.
Mass purge in NASS: Omolori faults retirement of 150 top bureaucrats
•Says, no legal basis for action The outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Sani Omolori has faulted the National Assembly Service Commission (NASSCOM) over its decision to compulsorily retire him and 149 others top bureaucrats in the National Assembly. The power tussle, which rocked the National Assembly for some weeks, reached its […]
COURT SACKS NDDC IMC
A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted an order to investigate the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Senator Godswill Akpabio, and the five members of the embattled Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Interim Management Committee over allegations of N3 billion contract fraud. In suit number ABJ/CS/617/2020, Justice Mohammed, in a ruling on an application […]
Buhari death rumour: Court Martial frees General, two years after
A Special Court Martial sitting at the Command Officers’ Mess, Asokoro, Abuja, has discharged and acquitted Brig Gen LYM Hassan, over allegations of spreading false rumour of President Muhammadu Buhari’s purported death in 2017. This happened when President Buhari was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital in London, the United Kingdom (UK). The one-star General […]
