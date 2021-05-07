Council polls: Lagos PDP chair faults LASIEC on nomination fees

The Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos State, Engr. Deji Doherty, has called on the state Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to suspend charges imposed on nomination forms for aspirants aheadof theJuly24localcouncil poll in the state. Doherty said the imposed feeswerenotnecessarysincethe state government had already made appropriation forthe commission in the 2021 budget for the conduct of the council election. Speaking in an interview with New Telegraph, Doherty said in the interest of the masses, the nomination fees should be jettisoned by the commission. Hesaid:“Firstof all, inpreparationforcouncilelections, we as a party have requested that since INEC does not charge for their nomination forms, LASIEC too should not charge for its nomination forms. However, the chairman of LASIEC has still not heeded our call to reverse the charges.

Like this: Like Loading...