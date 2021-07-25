Metro & Crime

Council polls: YIAGA Africa urges Lagos Assembly to amend electoral law  

Anayo Ezugwu

Following Saturday’s local government elections in Lagos State, YIAGA Africa has called on the state’s House of Assembly to review electoral law of the state to guarantee credibility in the process.

The group in its preliminary report on the conduct of the council elections, said the amendment will provide clarity with respect to timelines for elections activities like the nomination of candidates, submission and withdrawal of candidates by political parties.

“The electoral law of Lagos State should also be amended to enable the deployment of technology for the accreditation of voters, voting and transmission of results to enable credibility and transparency in the process. This will also inspire citizens’ confidence in the process.

“The electoral law should be reviewed to introduce a system of review of results declared by the returning officers which were not declared voluntarily or which were not declared in accordance with the electoral law and guidelines,” it said.

Speaking at a press conference to present the preliminary report in Lagos, board member of YIAGA Africa, Eze Nwagwu charged the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC) to review it’s guidelines for elections to ensure clarity and uniformity of practice in election administration.

