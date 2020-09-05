News

Council scribe raises alarm over threat to life in Edo

Posted on Author  Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN Comment(0)

 Secretary, Etsako East Local Government Area, Edo State, Mr  Paul Frank Aronokhale, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu and Commissioner of Police in  the State Mr. Johnson Kokumo,  to beef up security across the state in order  to stem the state insecurity and criminal activities in the state.

He also raised the alarm over assassination attempt on him by gunmen who stormed his house at Okpella town.

He said the gunmen had invaded his resident on Monday night and shot sporadically for several minutes and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in the compound.

Mr Aronokhale told newsmen in Benin the State capital that said he “was in Jigawa Government House with his Excellency Governor Badaru when I got a call from home that my house has been attacked by gun men”.

He lamented that his life has been under serious threat since the incident happened, adding that he only escaped the plot because he was not in the state on the day of the incident.

According to him, “I don’t know what would have happened to my life if I was at home that night because I was their target. Me and my family no longer sleep with our two eyes closed because we have been terrified with the boldness with which they barged into our compound and sprayed bullets on cars and windows, he lamented.

He said the alarm should not be treated with political colouration as it is meant to alert security agencies in the state on the threat to his life.

While stressing the need for peace to rein, he also prayed God to protect the state from every evil plot against citizens of the state.

“I don’t want this to be seen as politics as some people would want to perceive. It is an SOS call to security agencies in the state that my life is under threat”, he said.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted yesterday said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident but promised that operatives of the command would take necessary steps to unravel those behind the act.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Shasore: I defended Nigeria to the best of my ability in P&ID case

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

The senior lawyer, who represented Nigeria at the incipient of the case with Process and Industrial Developments (P&ID), Olasupo Shasore, says he defended the country to the best of his ability in the matter. The lawyer was accused of compromising the case in favour of P&ID. He was also alleged to have been bribed to […]
News Top Stories

USSD: NCC bars telcos from charging customers

Posted on Author Samson Akintaro

…says operators must work out payment with banks The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has stopped telecommunications operators in the country from implementing the proposed end-user billings for the use of Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD). This came as the telecoms regulator revised its policy on price determination for the service with a clause prohibiting the […]
News

APC group to Buhari: Sack Service Chiefs now

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

A call has gone to President Muhammadu Buhari, to consider the removal of Service Chiefs over the security situation in the country. A power bloc in the All Progressives Congress (APC) under the auspices of APC Consolidation Group, which made the appeall, feared that the President may lose the massive support he enjoys across the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: