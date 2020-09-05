Council scribe raises alarm over threat to life in Edo

Secretary, Etsako East Local Government Area, Edo State, Mr Paul Frank Aronokhale, has appealed to the Inspector General of Police Mr. Mohammed Adamu and Commissioner of Police in the State Mr. Johnson Kokumo, to beef up security across the state in order to stem the state insecurity and criminal activities in the state.

He also raised the alarm over assassination attempt on him by gunmen who stormed his house at Okpella town.

He said the gunmen had invaded his resident on Monday night and shot sporadically for several minutes and destroyed properties worth millions of naira in the compound.

Mr Aronokhale told newsmen in Benin the State capital that said he “was in Jigawa Government House with his Excellency Governor Badaru when I got a call from home that my house has been attacked by gun men”.

He lamented that his life has been under serious threat since the incident happened, adding that he only escaped the plot because he was not in the state on the day of the incident.

According to him, “I don’t know what would have happened to my life if I was at home that night because I was their target. Me and my family no longer sleep with our two eyes closed because we have been terrified with the boldness with which they barged into our compound and sprayed bullets on cars and windows, he lamented.

He said the alarm should not be treated with political colouration as it is meant to alert security agencies in the state on the threat to his life.

While stressing the need for peace to rein, he also prayed God to protect the state from every evil plot against citizens of the state.

“I don’t want this to be seen as politics as some people would want to perceive. It is an SOS call to security agencies in the state that my life is under threat”, he said.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Chidi Nwabuzor when contacted yesterday said the command was yet to be briefed on the incident but promised that operatives of the command would take necessary steps to unravel those behind the act.