Council seals shipping firm over arbitrary charges

Associated Port & Marine Development Company (APMDC) Limited, a cargo consolidator, has been shutdown by the Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) over noncompliance to rules and arbitrary charges. It was learnt that the firm had been issued several notices to address infractions ranging from charging in forex to non-compliance with approved nomenclature of charges such as (Transport Adjustment charges, non-vessel operating carriers), outright disregard of terms of mediation reached at NSC and unresolved complaints of over one and half years, among others. According to the council’s Head of Public Relations, Rakiya Zubairu, the council’s team was led by Mr. Adesina Sarumi, an assistant director in the regulatory services department. Speaking shortly after the enforcement exercise, the Deputy Director, Monitoring and Enforcement Division, Mrs. Celine Ifeora, said that NSC sealed APMDC’s premises, following its non-compliance with Council’s directive as Port Economic Regulator.
