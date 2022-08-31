Business

Council seeks tech use in port terminal operations

The Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) has said terminal operators at seaports and dry ports should use technology to increase speed, cut delays, encourage visibility in cargo handling and delivery operations. It noted that smart technology had been identified as the key to the success of seaports and inland dry ports operations in the country and all over the world. The council identified aspects that could be technologically- driven as inland cargo tracking system, container yard, space management, the cargo examination bay, successful implementation of single window system.

The Executive Secretary, NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, said that automation in the seaports had remained extremely effective for operations, saying that in the same manner, inland dry ports could not be left out of technological processes to ensure efficient handling of cargos and containers.

The executive secretary noted that the deployment of technology in seaports or dry ports had helped in achieving higher speed with less error leading to increase in effectiveness. In a paper delivered at the Annual General Meeting (AGM) of League of Maritime Editors and Publishers in Lagos titled: “The Role of Technology in Facilitating Indland Dry Port (IDPs) in Nigeria,” the executive secretary said that technology had the potential to digitalise supply chains, promote paperless transactions and streamline the supply chains by enabling real-time communication.” According to him, NSC as the port economic regulator had been at the vanguard oif digitalisation and port automation to ensure seamless and efficient service delivery in the sector, noting that the evolution of cargo handling equipment has kept pace with the dramatic increase in international shipping activity.

Jime, who was represented by his Special Assistant, Mr Nanbol Nanle, said today’s terminal operators adopted remote operations, autonomous systems, integrated information and communications platforms to better track and monitor cargoes and expedite deliveries.

He stressed that the goal was to increase efficiency, productivity and enhance consignees’ experience. He identified the benefits of automated port operation as lowering the overall transaction costs by allowing realtime information flow between parties. Jime disclosed that Kaduna Inland Dry Port, being the only dry port currently in operations in the country, had automated some of her operations to ensure efficiency in cargo handling and delivery processes. He identified some of the processes of the Kaduna dry port driven by technology as automated gate system, traffic control management and port surveillance and security.

Jime explained: “An additional benefit is the availability of reliable data for all relevant stakeholders from a single source once it has gone through enrichment and validation if necessary to provide 100 per cent clean and accurate information. “With digitalised operations, there is full automation of dangerous equipment like cranes which with technology have operators using advanced data to control them from remote towers. Data solutions allow all port workers and authorities to see all activities that are happening in real time. “Therefore, all workers may be more reactive and productive.

There is better communication between employees , time saved thanks to automation and all systems speak with each other thus improving reliability. “With technology, workers can communication instantly and everyone and all activities are thus connected. All data is connected to one operations dashboard. Users can see live traffic, alert and delays and all incidents broken down by type. “Traffic outside of the port can even be detected so that trucks know when and how to coordinate their arrival.” Jime stressed that port digitalisation improved overall port security and activities. According to him, industry actors have realised that they must keep up with digital world to remain competitive.

He said that there was a lot of potential to transform the entire shipping industry and supply chain through technology. Jime noted: “As vessel sizes continue to increase, the volume of containers and rollon- roll-off cargo continues to grow. Efficiencies in handling these packaging forms has become increasingly important and marine terminal equipment design and manufacturing continues to meet the growing challenges.

 

