Council seeks zero import duty for local ship owners

Nigerian Shippers’ Council (NSC) is making moves to ensure that a zero import duty is granted on vessels purchased by Nigerian ship owners in order to boost indigenous operations. The Executive Secretary of NSC, Mr Emmanuel Jime, disclosed this during a courtesy visit by the President of Ship Owners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Dr Mkgeorge Onyung, to the council office in Lagos.

The executive secretary explained that the Nigeria Fleet Implementation Committee (NFIC) was thinking of establishing a shipping sector support fund and export tariff waiver for Nigerian vessels. Also, he stressed the need for a change in the country’s crude oil trade policy, noting that there was no sufficient participation of Nigerian ship owners in this area of the economy.

Jime, who is also the Chairman of NFIC, said that it was critical that the incentives be implemented for Nigeria to assume its rightful place as a maritime hub. Jime said the council’s advocacy was for the existing policy that denied Nigerian shipping community participation in oil and gas business be changed. He added that as the chairman of the fleet implementation committee, he would push for a zero import duty on vessels. The executive secretary advised the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC) to adopt a zero duty for ship finance registration, stressing that the fleet implementation committee under his watch would pursue these things.

Jime noted: “On other incentives, shipping community should be given the right of first refusal for national carrier procurement processes of all cargo without any exception, as when implemented will benefit them. We are also advocating for a work permit to be issued only upon verification of unavailability of ratings and officers. “If the ratings are not given the protection and cover they need, then they will be unable to face the competition with foreign shipping lines and companies. “Unless we get to the point where ship ownership is addressed effectively, we are never going to attain that position, assumption of being a maritime hub. “Therefore, the Shippers’ Council giving this responsibility of leading the fleet implementation committee has already identified a number of areas that will be of interest to the association.

We will set out action items that will encourage the development of ship building and repairs facilities, we will provide guidelines and recommendations to augment maritime manpower capacity.” Jime noted that the council would facilitate the engagement of domestic and international bodies in public and private sectors toward the attainment of the objectives of establishing a Nigerian fleet.

He explained that an institutional framework, especially the legal aspect, would be developed to anchor the Nigerian fleet, develop strategies that would incentivise the private sector to invest in ship ownership. Also, Onyung noted maritime was the biggest business worldwide that held the key to unlocking the economic prosperity of Nigeria. He said if the country did not have ships, there would be no port, no customs and so many other things. The president explained that Norway owned 45,000 ships worldwide having only population of 5.3 million people and its waters frozen eight months in a year, only free for four months.

