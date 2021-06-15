Council tasks principal officers on diligence, dedication

The Seventh Governing Council of Federal College of Education (Technical), Umunze in Anambra State, has called on the newly appointed principal officers of the college, comprising the Registrar, Bursar and Librarian to be committed, dedicate and diligent in their service to uplift the college.

In the new appointments, the former Deputy Registrar, Council Affairs, Mrs. Nkah Bessie, was named the new Registrar of the college, while the Council also appointed Ethelbert Echedo as Bursar and Dr. Agada Arome Samson as the College Librarian.

While presenting appointment letters to the three affected principal officers on behalf of the Chairman of Governing Council, Hon. Sekav Iyortyom, the Provost, Dr. Tessy Okoli, said that due process was painstakingly in the conduct of the exercise.

This was as she noted that the three principal officers emerged from transparent screening and interview sessions. Dr. Okoli, however, lauded the immediate past principal officers, Dr. Augustine Udensi (Registrar), Dr. Patrick Omile (Bursar) and Dr. Adolphus Ugwuanyi (Librarian) for serving the college meritoriously throughout their tenure, which expired in May 2021.

The Provost, therefore, congratulated the new principal officers on their appointment, and advised them to justify the confidence reposed in them by placing the interest of the college above all pecuniary interests and considerations in discharging their duties. According to the college’s spokesman, Mrs. Nkah joined the college in 1996 as a Higher Executive Officer and by dint of hard work she rose to a Deputy Registrar in the Council Affairs Unit.

A holder of M.Sc in Public Administration (2006) and Post Graduate Diploma (PGD) in Public Administration from the Imo State University, she had served prior to her new appointment in various capacities at the Registry Department, including various Standing and Ad-hoc Committees.

Also, Echedo, who joined the college in 1990 and rose to an Assistant Deputy Bursar, was the Chairman of the college’s chapter of the Senior Staff Union of Colleges of Education.

He holds an M.Sc in Business Administration from the National Open University of Nigeria, and B.Sc Accounting from the Abia State University, Uturu in Abia State is a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN) and former ICAN Chairman, Awka and District Society.

Meanwhile, Dr. Agada, until his new appointment as the College Librarian, was the Deputy Librarian, Kogi State College of Education, Ankpa. A graduate of Library and Information Science from the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN) in 2005, he is a holder of Masters in Library Science and Doctor of Philosophy, which he obtained from the same university. Agada is a member of the Nigerian Library Association and member, Librarians Registration Council of Nigeria with several publications, including theses, textbooks, journals articles and seminal papers to his credit

