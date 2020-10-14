Council to blacklist agents over N7.6bn debt

Worried by the illegality at the ports and borders, the Council for the Regulation of Freight Forwarding in Nigeria (CRFFN) is making moves to blacklist 723 unregistered freight forwarders and customs agents. It was learnt that about 92 per cent of freight forwarders operating at the seaports were not doing legitimate business. Of the 787 freight forwarders, only 64 were duly registered to carry to do business at the port.

Findings revealed that the council had been frustrated in collecting about N7.6billion annual Practioners Operation Fees (POF) at the ports because of the stiff opposition by some customs agents and freight forwarders. Prior to the latest development, the Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) had complained that the fee would increase the cost of doing business at the port. Miffed by the development, the council said that it would not allow unregistered freight forwarders to do business at the country’s seaports.

Its Registrar, Sam Nwakohu, explained that only eight per cent of the 787 freight forwarders were currently practicing legally at the ports and borders across the country. He added that the enforcement of POF, which had commenced across Western ports, saying that the council would publish the names of freight forwarders, who are legally practicing and blacklist the unregistered practitioners.

Findings revealed that all cargoes exiting the port had been mandated to pay N1, 000 on every imported 20-feet container, 2,000 per 40-feet container, N500 per car/suv, N1,000 per truck or 20-foot equivalent, N2,000 per truck or 40-foot equivalent, N3.50 per tonne for general cargo and N1, 000 per tonne for dry bulk cargo. The registrar said that port users had been strongly advised to verify the authenticity of the freight forwarder they wish to engage on CRFFN website, saying that the council appreciated the body of shippers and freight forwarders who operate under very difficult conditions to keep Nigeria moving.

Nwakohu said: “We only have about 64 freight forwarders whose payments and subscriptions are up to date in line with the law regulating the freight forwarding practising in Nigeria. These are the people we can validly call freight forwarders as at today. We will be updating that list as more people pay their subscriptions to the CRFFN. “On our register, we have 787 names of freight forwarders that are practising at the ports and borders, but only 64 are practicing legitimately as at today. We will be publishing the names of freight forwarders whose subscriptions are up to date very soon on our website.”

The registrar explained that following successful integration with terminal operators in western ports by the council, enforcement of POF collection had commenced. According to him, the POF, which was derived from the provisions of Section 6 of CRFFN Act, was a major source of the council’s internally generated revenue, first for the government and second to drive the necessary reforms and develop the industry, adding that anybody or organisation that fails to pay the necessary fees is working against the reforms and development of the industry.

Nwakohu stressed that the laws to collect the fee had been made by government, and that whoever decides that he or she won’t pay, then such person would not take his or her cargo out of the ports. He added: “Integration with terminal operators in the eastern ports is on-going and we shall communicate you accordingly with respect to enforcement of same in the Eastern ports.”

