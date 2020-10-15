Councillors protest over unpaid salaries in Edo

State not owing salaries –Osagie

Aggrieved councillors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress in 15 out of 18 Local Government Areas of Edo State Wednesday trooped out in protest over months of unpaid arrears of salary owed them by chairmen of the councils in the state.

They appealed to President Muhammad Buhari, leadership of the National Assembly, Oba Ewuare 11 of Benin Kingdom, IGP Mohammed Adamuand, and other relevant bodies to prevail on Governor Obaseki to urgently pay them all their entitlements.

This is as the State Government said yesterday that it was not owing anyone salaries and emoluments, noting that it has been up to date with its obligations to all cadre of workers or public officers.

Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government had never reneged on its obligations to pay workers and other cadre of staff their due wages and salaries, debunking allegations that it owes some public officials over political difference. The councilors with placards during the protest to the NUJ Secretariat, state police command and other locations accused Governor Godwin Obaseki of alleged rights abuses and deprivation, pointing out that Obaseki refused them payment of arrears of salaries and other entitlements for their failure to decamp to the ruling Peoples Democratic Party in the state. Spokesperson for the protesting councilors, Mr. Emwinghare Osabuohien, told newsmen in Benin the state capital that they were in shock that the governor refused to reciprocate their decision to remain in the APC.

“We, councilors elected on the platform of the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) in Edo State, are here today to draw your attention and that of the world to the inhuman treatment and abuse of our fundamental human right by the various Council Chairmen in Edo State on the directive of the Governor Godwin Obaseki’s led administration.” He added: “In the build up to the Edo State Governorship election 2020, the Governor decamped from our party the APC, after he was disqualified by the national screening committee of the party.” “Afterwards, the Governor directed that all political appointees and elected political office holders should resign from the All Progressives’ Congress (APC) and join him in the People Democratic Party (PDP). Quite honestly, the decision of the Governor to decamp to the PDP falls within his right as enshrined in the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

