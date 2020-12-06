Counsel of ‘Frenemies’ in Aso Rock

Great kings of old succeeded whenever they surrounded themselves with wise counsel and modern leaders have always done better with sound advisers. Being a strong advocate for Non- Violent Communication (NVC) it is my belief that catastrophic conflicts can be averted when dialogues are constrained by the force of compassion.

From recollection, it was not really the political maneuvers of the All Progressives Congress (APC) but the reputation of the presidential tag team of President Mohammed Buhari and Vice President Professor Oluyemi Osinbajo that delivered the election victory.

As promised, the Buhari presidency kicked – off with an aggressive drive to quell the Boko haram threat and we saw large swathes of conquered territories restored to sanity. Boko Haram was to us, a representation of the worst form of corruption in existence because they reduced the value of human worth by slaughtering innocent people as if they were goats.

Things seemed to go well for a season until the-worst-form-of-corruption fought back by escalating the activities of Fulani militants whose discipline, savagery and strike capacity attracted global attention. Next thing, the entire nation went on her knees in intercession because the president was afflicted with a life threatening ailment.

Demonstrating faithfulness and true loyalty, the vice president held fort until our president returned hale and hearty to resume his duties. From that point onwards questions began to accumulate because the signature of governance no longer seemed to be a reflection of the discipline, honesty, and integrity associated with President Buhari. By the end of his first term, terrorism problem had gotten out of hand but the puzzler was that our security structure always seemed to be many steps behind.

At this point, patriots from the South west became dismayed because answers were not forthcoming and the president’s predilection for non-verbal communication was not comforting.

The patriots of the South west were even worried the more because it is on record that our people have donated Oluyemi Osinbajo to the presidency as a representation of our Omoluabi heritage whose integrity, loyalty and steadfastness is unquestionable.

Things, however, seem to be swinging back to the “status quo” of the days when Obafemi Awolowo commented “for the people of the South west, a leader is made not born and he is expected to justify his leadership by his personal attributes, and by his works for the good of the people.

The South west played a significant role in returning this presidency to its second term and our patriots are struggling with questions from millions who are in need of strong assurances. Some opinions will venture that the South west has been the main stay of our national stability for decades but this position is now being challenged.

There are questions the presidency needs to address because we are connecting the dots and would hate to arrive at a wrong conclusion for want of guidance. Obafemi Awolowo primed us ahead when he said: “The welfare and happiness of the peoples of Nigeria are indivisible.

So are their misfortunes and adversities.” To avoid any confusions, he went on further to state: “It is clear that the Executive Presidency of Nigeria is an office which should not be adventured light heartedly or recklessly, or with one’s mind suffused and dominated with selfregarding, ethnocentric, or tribal prejudices, predilections, and partial affections.”

We are very confident of our president’s integrity but we also have learnt that certain habits tend to obtain when we approach the early season of the evening of life.

As our hair grows from grey to white we are less at ease with unfamiliar faces and voices. It is natural that the aged prefer to hear accustomed voices and this is a serious gap that could be exploited by biased advisers and toxic confidants. God forbid, but history teaches that many great leaders have been betrayed by poisonous counsel.

As patriots we know that the destabilisation of the South west is not in the national interest yet we cannot deny that our nation is waging a war against terrorism. It is clear that the religious tolerance that comes with our Omoluabi heritage has been a stumbling block to the advance of terrorism in the south, and we were not surprised when the Fulani militants escalated their war effort as a possible alternative.

The surprises rather, came from the push backs we received when “Amotekun” was formed as a last resort in a regional defense strategy. Then again we have searched the entire world in hope that we could justify the counsel that promoted the absorption of captured terrorists into the ranks of the Nigerian Army.

We have a proverb that says, “it’s not all clothes we hang to dry in the sun” and we are constrained not to delve into other issues that question the retention of a security architecture that refuses to erect the globally accepted basics needed to curtail asymmetrical warfare and hybrid threats.

Just one thing we must emphasise as patriots is that the South west has a tender spot that should not be poked and it’s found in our proverb that states, “the banana tree never dies until it is assured its offshoots will survive.’’

We were alarmed to hear that the number one citizen of Lagos State after several attempts could not secure the ear of Mr. President hours before the infamous confrontation involving soldiers and youths at Lekki.

Such communication gaps must be eliminated so the president can serve this nation better and it would be no surprise if the conspiracy theories and fake news that the Lekki protest was designed to bring down Buhari are products of this information gap.

Something is not adding up and it is not impossible that the president is being misinformed by men with an agenda.

The over 48 million people of Southwestern extraction would be very grateful if the president would instruct the accredited Omoluabi to us who know the “aroko” that truth and integrity is the place where good men must be found whether or not it comes with fame or wealth.

•Rev. Ladi Peter Thompson, a Strategy Consultant, writes in from Lagos

Like this: Like Loading...