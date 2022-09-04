Counselors advise clergy on self-care

Marriage counselors and founders of Family Booster Ministry (FBM), Pastor Bisi and Yomi Adewale have tasked clerics on self-care, spending quality time with their spouses and family members, while busy building others.

The Adewales ahead of a three-day International Ministers’ Family Conference tagged, ‘Excellent Family, Excellent Church’, holding September 15 to 17, at the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG) Maranatha Church, Gbagada Lagos, observed that many preachers hardly find time for themselves, spouses and children.

The conveners of the International Ministers’ Family Conference, said from their findings the majority of pastors’ wives were not happy with the state of things at their homes, while lots of pastors’ children are turning against their parents, even as many youths are turning their backs against the church.

Hence, the conference according to the conveners is focused on pastors and their spouses because of the urgent need to help and to stir up conversations about their health, finance, marriage and family life.

“There is a need to help strengthen these men and women who are attending to the needs of others and building our society, this is the reason FBM has gathered together experts that can dissect issues that affect pastors and their families. “Most Pastors are lonely, sick and poor, but work 24/7, some without vacation or time to rest. Over 70 per cent of ministers report not having a close friend or someone to talk to when they need to. “Many pastors, church Leaders and ministers are passing through many challenges that they find difficult to discuss with anybody.

Some of them, it is their marriage, emotional battles, others it is deep health issues and some need new knowledge to drive their ministry,” stated Yomi Adewale at a briefing. The conference which will hold on site and via zoom will have experts that can dissect issues that affects pastors and their families, Adewale said, adding that the conference will teach ministers the 54 Pillars of marriage success, what every couple-in-ministry must never do and Inner healing for hurting pastors and their wives among others.

Adewale further said that great ministers like Evangelists Mike and Gloria Bamiloye of Mount Zion Ministry will be talking about the power of unity in the ministry, while Rev. Tony Akinyemi will be talking about ministers’ health and how to live without sickness while Reverend Albert Aina Will be talking about ministers finance and money management. He also noted that the event is for all categories of Pastors, Reverend, Apostles, Primates, Bishops, Prophets, Evangelists, Church Leaders, Church Workers and their Wives.

