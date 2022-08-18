Sports

Count me out of NFF elections – Danladi Bako

Former Chairman of Sokoto State Football Association, Danladi Bako, has distanced himself from the 2022 Nigeria Football Federation presidency election. There have been different names thrown up to replace the incumbent president of the federation, Amaju Pinnick, with the Kogunan Sokoto also mentioned as a possible candidate. He, however, said he did not have any plan of contesting for any position at the moment while also appreciating those who have trust in him. “My attention has been drawn to a list of candidates for NFF Presidency elections circulating on social media platforms,” he said in the statement signed by him.

“While appreciating the hint and suggestion that I am considered in high esteem, I here state categorically and for avoidance of doubt that I do NOT have any plans to join the race for NFF Presidency. “I have never indicated to anybody any such interest despite the prodding by stakeholders for me to help restore the glory of our football. “I normally do not respond to rumour or unfounded postulations but this became necessary so that all parties are clear about my stand.

 

