Count me out of Sekibo assassination plot – Wike

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, has dismissed the claim by the Director- General of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Council in the state, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, that he sponsored a plot to assassinate him Wike, who debunked Sekibo’s allegation yesterday at the Rivers East Senatorial District rally of the PDP that held at the Yakubu Gowon Stadium in Port Harcourt, declared that he has never and will not indulge in any act of sponsoring assassins against anybody.

The governor said: “Let me use the opportunity to debunk an allegation that some persons may have made that one Abiye Sekibo said that I sponsored assassination, attempted assassination on his life. “I want to state it categorically clear; all of us from Rivers State know who is who. We know who has killed so many people in this State.” Wike cited part of the report of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) set up by the Chibuike Amaechi’s administration and was headed by late Justice Kayode Eso that indicted Sekibo.

“Justice Kayode Eso, retired justice of the Supreme Court of blessed memory, in a judicial panel report, indicted Abiye Sekibo as the head of cultists that killed so many people in Rivers State.” Wike insisted that it was also not true, the allegation of burning down of the venue that has been graciously approved by his administration for the PDP Presidential Campaign Council to hold its presidential campaign rally.

“So, we granted approval for the candidate (presidential) of the party to hold their rally at Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium. I do know that if you go there today, no stadium has been burnt. “And so, it is impossible for anybody to say somebody’s life was attempted and then the place was burnt down. It is not correct.” In categorical terms, Wike persisted: “And if there is anything like that, the person should report the matter to the police and all those found culpable will face the wrath of the law. “This is not the first time. If you know you don’t have capacity to mobilise support which you have promised some people, say so. Do not carry propaganda against innocent people.”

 

