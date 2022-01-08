Count us out: Governors reply Buhari, deny shortchanging LGAs

Governors Senator Hope Uzodinma of Imo State and Senator Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State, have both cleared themselves of allegations of shortchanging local government council areas in their states. The denial followed a recent allegation by President Muhammadu Buhari in a media interview while stating his objection to state police. According to Buhari, a situation where the state governors have failed to allow the local government councils to function independently and subsuming them under their control does not augur well for allowing for state police, fearing that the state governors would as well put them under their pockets.

Responding to the allegation, the Media aide to Uzodinma, Mr. Modestus Nwamkpa, denied such happening in Imo State, saying that Imo is a peculiar state in the sense that prudence has always been the watchword for Uzodinma’s administration. He maintained that Buhari’s declaration could not have been in reference to Imo because Imo was a standard bearer in fiscal prudence.

He said: “I can tell you for sure that neither the Imo State governor nor the Imo State government is party to any shortchanging of the local government councils. “Go around and evaluate the level of infrastructural projects completed and those under construction within a space of two years, said, adding that: “You do not need to believe me, all you need to do is to go round the council areas, and talk to the Interim Manage-ment Committee chairmen in the councils. Governor Hope Uzodinma is working to change the narrative and impact a vast majority of Imo citizens.”

Similarly, Governor Okowa also distanced his administration from the accusation, as his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Olise Ifeajika, said instead, Delta State government has been augmenting the allocations to its 25 council areas. He said local governments in the state are not only autonomous but are fully in control of their finances. He said the local government chairmen in the state can attest to it. He said: “In Delta, we don’t shortchange local governments. The administration of His Excellency, Senator Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, is known for transparency, accountability and strict adherence to due process.

“Over the years, we have engaged the 25 local governments in good relationships. Delta has been encouraging its local government with funds. “We provide them with funds when they don’t have to run the system. Local government chairmen can attest to that. “The state has been assisting the local government with N500 million monthly to augment their allocation.” He wondered how a council area that is battling to survive with meagre allocation would be made to sign to be under paid. “When they have financial need, the state government intervenes. No local government chairman has ever complained about that in Delta. “If other states or the Federal Government is doing that, and killing local government systems without power devolution, Delta is not,” he added.

