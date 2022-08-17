Count us out of LG polls, PDP tells Oyetola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has said it would not be part of what it described as kangaroo local government area election scheduled to hold on October 15, this year. The PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, who stated these yesterday at a press conference, in Osogbo, advised Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) not to allow themselves to be used as tool for illegality.
Related Articles
Nigerians enjoying our back-to-land policy, Buhari tells ex-Ethiopian’s PM
President Muhammadu Buhari has said that Nigerians are enjoying his government’s backto- land policy. Buhari said this yesterday at the Presidential Villa while receiving in audience former Prime Minister of Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, His Excellency Ato Hailemariam Dessalegn Boshe. In a release by his spokesman, the president maintained that the focus on agriculture […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Glo extends 22X value to prepaid customers
More exciting times are here for Glo subscribers as the network has announced the extension of the unbelievable 22X Value offer to its customers on the pre-paid platform. The 22X Value offer which was first launched in January offered subscribers who had not used their lines for 30 consecutive days 22 times value of every […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Anambra guber: INEC laments multiple court orders, asks NBA to intervene
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says multiple orders issued on the November 6 Anambra governorship election have the tendency to affect the conduct of the exercise. Festus Okoye, the INEC National Commissioner and Chairman Information and Voter Education Committee, spoke on the matter at the implementation meeting of the voter education and publicity department […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)