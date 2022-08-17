Count us out of LG polls, PDP tells Oyetola

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has said it would not be part of what it described as kangaroo local government area election scheduled to hold on October 15, this year. The PDP Caretaker Chairman, Dr. Akindele Adekunle, who stated these yesterday at a press conference, in Osogbo, advised Osun State Independent Electoral Commission (OSIEC) not to allow themselves to be used as tool for illegality.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...