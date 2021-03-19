Islam

Countdown: Muslims await Ramadan in 24 days

There are about 24 days until April 11, 2021, which has been picked as the day to look for the Crescent of the month of Ramadan 2021. With this, preparations have begun in the Muslim World for the month of sacred fasting. In Nigeria, the government task force on COVID-19 has mulled the plans to meet with Islamic organisations on how ti ensure adherenexe to protocols and guidelines during the holy month and beyond. Islamic organisations, on the other hand, are beginning to line up activities to mark the month in which the third pillar of Islam is observed. This came as The Lagos State Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board has trained its Schedule Officers and the leagues of Ulamah (Clerics) towards a successful year 2021 Hajj exercise.

The Board Secreatary, Mr. Raman Ishola in a statement released, said that the training programme which held at the Shamsi Adisa Thomas (SAT) Mosque hall, Old Secretariat, GRA, Ikeja, yeaterday, was an “avenue to strengthen cordial relationship and also make participants to be good Ambassadors to all the intending pilgrims in their respective Local Government Areas.” Mr. Ishola advised all the would-be participants to embrace all they were taught at the training.

The statement further showed that Hon. Commissioner for Home Affairs, Prince Anofiu Olanrewaju Elegushi was the Special Guest while three erudite scholars were invited to share their experiences on varied topics at the training. In the United Arab Emirates (UAE), the Ajman Coordinating Council for Charity Work and Endowments has cancelled all the Ramadan gathering (including Ramadan Tents) permit for Ramadan 2021 to ensure safety from an ongoing pandemic, Coronavirus. This came as hope rises as Saudi Arabia prepares for Ramadan Umrah, 2021 Haj season.

The Ajman Coordinating Council for Charity Work and Endowments has also unveiled the alternative plan for distributing Iftar meals. The council further ensured that all the charitable societies should coordinate with the council to get the proper distribution plan for the meals, which can not be in gatherings this year. The council also made sure that the distribution of means in the residential neighbourhoods and mosques is strictly banned. All those who want to do the charity must take permission from the council. Secretary-General of the Ajman Coordinating Council for Charity Work and Endowments, Maryam Ali Al Maamari, has told the charitable societies to distribute meals among the frontline workers with low income. Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia is meticulously preparing for the advent of Islam’s holy month of fasting, Ramadan.

The kingdom is also monitoring the latest developments in plans for organizing the upcoming Haj pilgrimage season. Over 95,000 foreign Umrah pilgrims have traveled to Saudi Arabia to date. A virtual seminar focused on Saudi efforts for serving Haj and Umrah pilgrims during the coronavirus pandemic was attended by a number of senior officials that included Asir Governor Prince Turki bin Talal. Ministers and officials who partook in the event hailed Saudi Arabia’s ability to secure and provide comprehensive care for visitors and pilgrims despite the challenges facing the world today.

In his opening speech at the symposium, Medina Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman confirmed that Saudi Arabia, since its inception, has shown keenness and dedication to providing visitors and pilgrims with ultimate care. He also noted that Saudi Arabia’s proactive and preventative measures, that included suspending Umrah, have proved successful in stemming the spread of the corona-virus at a time when most countries were struggling with the pandemic. Prince Faisal noted that restrictions are now being eased, and that pilgrims began to flock to the kingdom once again.

Implementing a comprehensive health methodology, the Kingdom continues to apply precautionary and proactive measures to preserve public health and limit infections. Addressing the symposium on the Kingdom’s efforts in serving pilgrims and visitors, Minister of Hajj and Umrah Muhammad Saleh Benten said that his ministry is working on operational plans to welcome the month of Ramadan and studying the developments related to the next Hajj season with the concerned authorities. Jeddah- Makah railway projects to commence operation before Hajj – Transport minister. Benten said that around nine million beneficiaries took advantage of the ministry’s Eatmarna application.

