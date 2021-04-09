There are about 4 days until April 11, 2021, which has been picked as the day to look for the Crescent of the month of Ramadan 2021. With this, preparations have begun in the Muslim World for the month of sacred fasting, which must have begun in tye bext four days.

In Nigeria, the government task force on COVID-19 has mulled the plans to meet with Islamic organisations on how to ensure adherence to protocols and guidelines during the holy month and beyond. Islamic organisations and schools, on the other hand, are beginning to line up activities to mark the month in which the third pillar of Islam is observed.

The Platforns Montessori School Ota has, in line with this, announced plans to give free medical test, drugs an Iftar at annual Ramadan programme. Announcing the date for the programme, Proprietress if the school, Hajjia Fateemah Adeola- Yusuf, said that this year’s edition of the event tagged; “At a Time Like This” will also feature Tafsir by Sheikh Abdul Waheed Abdul- Majeed Eleha as well as Health Talks by a group of Medical doctors.

“We have lined up a lot if programmes for the event this year and our hope is that Allah should accept eveything from us as Iba-dah,” she said. The kingdom if Saudi Arabia is also monitoring the latest developments in plans for organizing the upcoming Haj pilgrimage season. Over 95,000 foreign Umrah pilgrims have traveled to Saudi Arabia to date.

A virtual seminar focused on Saudi efforts for serving Haj and Umrah pilgrims during the coronavirus pandemic was attended by a number of senior officials that included Asir Governor Prince Turki bin Talal. Ministers and officials who partook in the event hailed Saudi Arabia’s ability to secure and provide comprehensive care for visitors and pilgrims despite the challenges facing the world today. In his opening speech at the symposium, Medina Governor Prince Faisal bin Salman confirmed that Saudi Arabia, since its inception, has shown keenness and dedication to providing visitors and pilgrims with ultimate care.

He also noted that Saudi Arabia’s proactive and preventative measures, that included suspending Umrah, have proved successful in stemming the spread of the corona-virus at a time when most countries were struggling with the pandemic. Prince Faisal noted that restrictions are now being eased, and that pilgrims began to flock to the kingdom once again.

