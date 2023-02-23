Countdown To Presidential Election: The die is cast

In the next 72 hours from today, the much expected presidential election would have been won or lost. This would either bring to a freezing point the supercharged political atmosphere or detonate an even more socio-politically seismic volcanic eruption.

Anything is possible in Nigeria. For as much as I know from history and personal experience, Nigeria for the past 63 years has been sentenced by its creator (Britain) and its local agent-managers to perpetual turbulent life of violence, crime, poverty, ignorance and disease.

This characteristic turbulence has defined the country that one of the most successful or effective group of the caste of agent-managers which the University of Jos Social Science teachers in their faculty journal have identified as the ‘Kaduna Mafia’ did boast that their group could best be described as the “managers of the turbulent.”

And truly, Nigeria’s history has been an endless tale of turbulent upheavals. The chief causative factor inducing these turbulent upheavals has been the vicious politics implanted in the body politic by Britain, the irresponsible and sadistic creator of Nigeria.

The history of Nigeria has been one of “conquest and rule. Deploying that principle of conquest, subjugation and rule, Nigeria’s politics has been one of the most vicious in the world, centring more on conquest and total subjugation of not just individuals but groups. Any country founded on this principle neither know justice nor peace. In the despatches by British colonial officials to British Colonial Office, this viciousness of Nigeria’s politics was highlighted as one of the major impediments to its growth, stability and development.

But ironically, it was deliberate British colonial policy to institute this vicious politics to achieve British intention of having a hegemonic controller of the country after ceding independence and replacing colonialism with neocolonialism. The troubles this vicious politics would cause Nigeria was correctly predicted by several British colonial officials prior to independence and less than three years after independent the mischief started playing out.

The first major fallout of the vicious politics Britain foisted on Nigeria was the politics of census data whereby by statistical review of taxation returns, Britain instead of conducting genuine census simply used the higher tax returns from the North (Sokoto Caliphate’s well developed taxation system) to concede higher population data to the North at 52% to South’s 48%.

It was on the basis of this political artifice that North claimed half of the membership of the Central Legislature in the 1950 Constitutional Conference and insisted on it as the basis for the continuation of unity between North and South. This was conceded to it and cemented in the 1954/1957 Conferences. After Independence, Balewa’s Federal Government and his Northern People’s Congress were not contented with just ruling Nigeria but in political liquidation of South starting with Awolowo’s Western Region and finally the Eastern Region. Southern politicians’ love for positions of power as opposed to grabbing structures of power was cultivated starting with Azikiwe’s NCNC’s being sucked up in a tenuous alliance. From that position of NPC/NCNC alliance overtures were made to Awolowo’s protégé, Akintola who as premier of Western Region succumbed thereby coaxed to fight his leader (Awolowo) for supremacy and control of Western Region. Federal power was provided him to shield and protect him from harm while Awolowo was subjected to harrowing vicious politics of allegations of corruption. From all these troubles, Western Region was thrown into crises and forcibly taken over while Awolowo was rubbished and imprisoned after hanging treasonable felony on him. This political masterstroke was accomplished while the second stanza was being worked out when soldiers sympathetic to Awolowo struck in a coup d’état sweeping off the Balewa government. Unfortunately, the coup was aborted due to clueless Igbo officers in Western and Eastern sectors enabling General Ironsi to derail the trajectory of the coup d’état. Taking over power, General JTU Ironsi took over the administration but sunk the country deeper into ethnic distrust by his totalitarian structuring of the country thereby fuelling anti-Igbo sentiment hedged on fears of domination. Barely six months later, Northern soldiers dissatisfied with the one-sided killings of Northern political and military leaders exploited the crises of the bloody riots leading to pogroms against the Igbo to overthrow Ironsi. Being supported by Britain and USA, General Yakubu Gowon was foisted on Nigeria after dissuading then Major Murtala Mohammed’s clique from dismembering the country and seceding to form Republic of Northern Nigeria. The crises led to Biafra War which supported by Britain and USA clobbered Biafra to submission. In 1970, Biafra surrendered and Nigeria was saved. By 1975 when Murtala Mohammed took over power, the British colonial state structure and constitutional framework were exhumed from archives and decreed into existence as the 1976 Uniform Local Government System thus reviving the Indirect Rule system, the Land Use Decree thus adopting the British Native Land Ordinance of 1916 applicable only to North and making it universally applicable to Nigeria. By 1979 when General Olusegun Obasanjo was ending the regime having succeeded Murtala after the Dimka’s botched coup, the 1979 Constitution was foisted on Nigeria to start civil rule with Shagari as president. Barely four years, the armed forces led by General Buhari overthrew Shagari and in a succession of Northern generals between 1983 and 1999, Nigeria became plaything in their hands. The long period of military interregnum produced a culture of politics that aligns with autocratic principles. Politics was further entrenched as a means of conquest and subjugation as violence, fraud and chicanery were adopted to mesmerize the people and subject then to slavery. Several revolts arising from mismanagement of ethnic, religious, economic and political differences were brutally suppressed. The Maitatsine riots had dogged Shagari government culminating to further uprisings under Babangida regime. When an Igbo trader Gideon Akaluka was beheaded in 1993 and his head piked and paraded in Kano street as evidence of supremacy of religious law over Nigeria’s secular constitution in 1993, the economic crises sparked off the 1989 SAP riots while the distrusts sown in the society made Southern and Middlebelt military officers led by Major Gideon Orkar to stage his April Coup d’état in 1990. Babangida’s politics of political transition culminated in June 12, Presidential Election won by MKO Abiola. It was cancelled because, according to Prof. Omo Omoruyi, Core-Northern political establishment had protested that allowing June 12 Presidential Election was tantamount to dismantling the British Lugardic foundation of Nigeria. Seizing the June 12 crisis, General Abacha took over but died in office before realizing his transmutation agenda in 1998. General Abdulsalami Abubakar succeeded Abacha and instituted present legal and political order. From 1999 when General Obasanjo ruled under the banner of the People’s Democratic Party, Yar’Adua and Jonathan had ruled when an amalgam of political parties coalesced to get General Buhari elected to presidency in 2015. Since 2015, President Buhari has ruled Nigeria but the inherited troubles have metastasized into cancerous growths that appear ready to consume Nigeria. Under Buhari’s government, the insurgency confined to three North Eastern states has spread to entire Nigeria in the form of Fulani herdsmen, bandits, unknown gunmen and kidnappers. Socio-economic condition has worsened while freedoms of Nigeria have been curtailed hence the October 2020 ENDSARS protest.

Like this: Like Loading...