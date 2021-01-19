Counter Insurgency: 1,182 soldiers held in Maiduguri custodial centre

A total of 1,182 soldiers, including those of Operation Lafiya Dole (OPLD) are currently being held at the Maiduguri maximum security custodial centre in Borno State over offences bordering on alleged disobedience to service rule and lawful orders, and other sundry cases. A breakdown of the number shows that 1,170 of the alleged offenders are male soldiers, while 12 are females.

Highly-placed security sources, who disclosed this to New Telegraph in confidence, said most custodial centres across the country have been holding inmates far above their carrying capacities.

Further findings by this newspaper revealed that a total of 47,424 persons were awaiting trial for offences ranging from armed robbery, rape, break and entry,l and unlawful possession of firearms, among others. Since 2009, the military has continued to wage a fierce war against terrorists and insurgents in the North-East through the instrumentality of Operation Lafiya Dole.

A senior Service official, who spoke in confidence with our correspondent, confirmed the number. He, however, explained that the correctional service has no business with the detainees, apart from the fact that they were being held in their custody.

“We don’t have anything doing with the military detainees like treating them, or talking to them. “They are purely military (responsibility),” he stated. Also, a senior military officer told our correspondent in confidence that the number will continue to increase as long as fighting forces “forget what they signed for.” According to him, the referenced number is not inclusive of those being held in military facilities over such serious offences as mutiny, attempt to commit mutiny, murder, absence without official leave (AWOL) and desertion, among others.

“I have confirmed that number you inquired about, but I need to quickly add that we have more being held in our facilities. “That category that is not captured there include offenders held for mutinous conduct, attempt to commit mutiny, murder and other related offences,” the source told New Telegraph.

Asked why the military allowed its personnel to be held in the conventional facility, considering the fact that it was bound by the Armed Forces Act, the source said the military was also subject to the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria 1999 (as amended). He said: “Granted that we have our AFA, we are also bound by the constitution, which is amply demonstrated in our absolute loyalty to the president, as well as the grundnorm.” On what could be responsible for the low number of female detainees, another source explained: “The Nigerian Military recognises the fact that the battlefield is very rugged and so, does not deploy them like the male soldiers.

“That is not to say that male soldiers are superior to their female colleagues. In fact, the military can boast of female fighters that have the capacity to do what male soldiers do on the floor.” As at the time of this report, the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, had yet to reply to a message sent for his reaction. This newspaper also contacted the Director, Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig.-Gen. Sagir Musa, for official reaction without success. Meanwhile, the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP), Lagos State Ministry of Justice, has said that 2,663 inmates out of 2,423 representing 91 per cent of total inmates enrolled at the five federal correctional centres in the state, as at December 2020, are awaiting trial. The information, which is contained in the Annual Report of the Lagos Criminal Information System (LCIS) and obtained by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday, in Lagos, cited the centres as Ikoyi, Badagry, Kirikiri Female, Medium and Maximum Correctional centres as having a total of 186 convicts, 40 condemned convicts and three lifers. In 2020, many factors clogged the wheel of administration of criminal justice in Lagos State, according to the report, which identified the factors to include irregular court sittings and long adjournments of criminal cases due to COVID- 19 crisis.

Others were the #End- SARS protests, during which the Igbosere High Court, in Lagos Island, was burnt, halting the hearing of criminal trials in the affected courtrooms. Also, due to insecurity caused by the attempted jailbreaks at the Ikoyi and Kirikiri Correctional Centres during the civil unrest, for at least two months, authorities at the correctional centres did not convey inmates to the various courts to attend their trials. According to the an-nual report, stealing remained the most prevailing offence for which inmates were incarcerated, followed closely by other offences such as breach of peace, cultism, fighting, murder and armed robbery.

The report indicated that defilement topped the list of enrolment for sexual offences in Lagos State in the period under review, accounting for 72 per cent of all cases, followed by sexual abuse at 14 per cent; rape, eight per cent and unlawful carnal knowledge, six per cent. The report also indicated that the DPP issued a total of 1,223 legal advises as at December 2020.

