Counter-insurgency: 135 terrorist suspects killed, arrested in one month –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that aggressive operations across the six geo-political zones in the last one month, resulted in the killing of 42 suspected terrorists, as well as arrest of 93 others by fighting forces.

 

Acting Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Brig- Gen. Ben. Onyeuko, who made the disclosure at an operational briefing in Abuja, Thursday, said a total of 105 kidnapped victims were rescued during the period under review.

 

Onyeuko further noted that non-kinetic engagements have continued to yield intended manifestations, according to assessment reports available to the military high command.

 

“The Armed Forces of Nigeria have continued to maintain increased vigour and aggressive posture throughout all its operations in the various theatres.

 

This is coupled with the Chief  of Defence Staff’s non-kinetic engagements across the Country between 16 and 29 July 2021,”

 

Onyeuko said. According to him: “Within the period, own troops responded to distress calls of bandits and armed militia groups’ attacks on civilians at Hanutaru and Dansadau villages in Maru LGA of Zamfara State; along Gusau – Sokoto Road.

 

“Troops also carried out rescue operations within the period at Bakori LGA of Katsina State; Eldabala village in Tangaza LGA and along Lamba Bakura – Dogo Karfe Road in Sokoto State. “Consequently, no fewer than 14 armed bandits were neutralized.

 

Also, a total of 36 kidnapped victims were rescued within the period and troops assisted one of the victims to safe delivery of a baby during one of the encounters.

 

“A total of 7 AK-47 rifles, 6 motorcycles, assorted military and police uniforms, 6 vehicles and 4 machetes among other items were recovered within the period.

