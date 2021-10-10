Counter-insurgency: 158 officers, soldiers face Court martial

The Military high command yesterday set up General Court Martial (GCM) at the Maimalari Cantonment in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to try 28 officers, and 130 soldiers for offences bordering on alleged professional misconduct. Inaugurating the GCM yesterday,

Theatre Commander of Operation Hadin Kai, Maj. Gen. Christopher Musa, vowed the readiness of the Nigerian Army to ensure that officers and personnel do not compromise the ideals of discipline and professionalism,in the discharge of their duties.

While assuring the personnel of a fair and just trial, Musa reiterated the fact that court martial is a regimental and judicial exercise, which decisions are subject to review by the Army Council.

This was as he charged officers to remain committed to their service oath, to defend the nation’s territorial integrity at all times.

The Theatre Commander maintained that disobedience to lawful directives is an offence that the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) viewed seriously, hence the need absolute loyalty on the path of personnel.

He further disclosed that the trial will draw its strength and validity from the Armed Forces Act (AFA). Members of the panel include: Maj. Gen. Bainze Mohammed, Brig. Gen Dominic Udofa, Squadron Leader Audu Satomi, and Lt. Col. Rotimi Bakari.

