Counter-insurgency: 466 terrorists surrender as troops kill 63, arrest 86

Author Emmanuel Onani

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said at least 63 terrorists were killed by troops involved in the counterinsurgency campaign in the North East, with 466 terrorists surrendering. The military also said 86 other non-state actors were arrested during the operation conducted between February 10 and 24.

The Director of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Major General Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure at the bi-weekly operational briefing on Monday in Abuja. He said: “In the last two weeks, troops and other security agencies continued the task of engendering peace and protection of life and property across the six geopolitical zones of the country.

“During the period under review, troops conducted operationsalongPulka- Kariwa, Kekeno, Road Gwoza-Limankava- Damboa Biu road to Sabon Gari at Mandaragrau in Biu Local Government Area, Gadayi village in Gubio Local Government Area, Mandara Hill in Gwoza Local Government Area, as well as Kirta Wulgo in Marte Local Government Area all in Borno State “Furthermore, troops’ operational activities in Bama, Mafa, Dikwa, Gamboru, Gwoza, Banki junction and Kondiya in Borno State led to the surrendering of 466 Boko Haram and ISWAP terrorists and their families, comprising 120 adult males, 137 adult females and 209 children, with the claimed to have lost interest in the BHT ideology. “On February 11, the Air Component of Operation Hadin Kai carried out air interdiction at Bukar Mairam village in Marte Local Government Area. In the process, Mohammed Yusuf, the leader of Rijal Amn Special Forces, was neutralised.

 

