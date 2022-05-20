News

Counter-insurgency: 53,262 terrorists, family members surrender –DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ),has said as at May 16, a total of 53,262 suspected terrorists, including their family members had surrendered to troops prosecuting the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the North East. Director of Defence Media Operations, Maj- Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure, Thursday, at the bi-weekly operational briefing held at the DHQ, Abuja. According to the two-star General, the sustained aggressive operations, coupled with non-kinetic approach war against enemies of state in the North East general area, hastened the development.

Apart from the exploits of troops of Operation Hadin Kai in the North East, Onyeuko assured that similar gains were being recorded across other theatres of Operation in the country. He added: “Between 1 – 14 May 2022, a total of 1,627 Boko Haram Terrorists and their families surrendered to own troops at different locations. “They comprise of 331 Men, 441 women and 855 children. As at 16 May 2022 a total of 53,262 have so far surrendered.” He disclosed that on 28 April, troops of Operation Hadin Kai conducted clearance operation at terrorists enclaves at Jaje, Mango Ali, Dissa, Balangaje, during which one Mallam Shehu, said to be the Amir and spiritual head of Gaita general area and some of his foot soldiers, were neutralized.

 

