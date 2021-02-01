Counter-insurgency: Service Chiefs parley commanders, troops in Borno

The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), Maj-Gen. Lucky Irabor, yesterday, led other Service Chiefs on operational visit to Borno State, the epicentre of Boko Haram activities.

The CDS was accompanied by the Chief of Army Staff, Maj-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru; Chief of Air Staff, Air Vice Marshal Isiaka Amao and the Chief of Naval Staff, Rear Admiral Awwal Gambo. Irabor, along with his team, was received by Maj- Gen. Farouq Yahaya, Theatre Commander, Operation Lafiya Dole; Maj-Gen. Abdul Khalifa, the General Officer Commanding, 7 Division of the Nigerian Army and other principal staff officers of the Military Command and Control Centre at the Headquarters of the Air Task Force.

On arrival in Maiduguri at about 1p.m., the Service Chiefs proceeded directly to the headquarters of Operation Lafiya Dole, Maimalari Cantonment, Maiduguri where they held a closed door meeting with the Theatre Commander and other component commanders that lasted for more than an hour.

The Service Chiefs later met the troops where they promised to improve the welfare of the fighting forces and procure more equipment for the counter insurgency war. While addressing the troops, Irabor said: “I want to inform you that the Commander-in-Chief asked us to inform you that he is happy with you (the troops).

We are going to improve your welfare and the issues of equipment. We have been briefed by the Theatre Commander and component commanders. We are going to procure more equipment so that we will defeat the insurgents.

I urge you to keep the spirit up. We have no other option than to meet the desire of our Commander-in-Chief.” Speaking in an interview with journalists shortly after addressing the troops of Operation Lafiya Dole at the Theatre Headquarters, Gen. Irabor said:

“The strategy is not for public. We are going to refocus the operation. The operation we are conducting will receive a boost. I want to assure the general public that the team will work to meet the operational objective.”

The Service Chiefs were also at the Government House, Maiduguri, on a courtesy visit to Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State. While at the Government House, the CDS said: “We are in Borno for not a new reason. We were appointed on Tuesday and we took over the mantle of office two days ago and we felt our first point of call should be Borno because of Boko Haram insurgency and our efforts to tame the decadelong insurgency.

“We are here to see how we can improve on the success recorded. I want to use this opportunity to call on the citizens of Borno and the North-East in general to cooperate with our troops,” Gen. Irabor added.

Responding, Zulum called for synergy between the Service Chiefs for effective collaboration in a bid to end the Boko Haram insurgency, so that lasting peace will be restored to the state and country at large.

Zulum assured the military chiefs of his administration’s commitment and support to the armed forces by way of supplementing their efforts in the ongoing war. “In democratic settings, the military is an establishment which is subject to constructive criticisms by well-meaning citizens.

Therefore, you are expected to accept such criticisms in good faith with a view to enhancing the productivity in your operations,” Zulum said.

He noted that for the military to achieve success in its ongoing war against insurgency, there should be robust coordination and collaboration between different security operatives, particularly between the Nigerian Army and Air Force. “I, therefore, call for the CDS, Chief Army Staff, Chief of the Air Staff, Chief of Naval staff, as well as other security chiefs to work together.

This is key in our efforts to defeating insurgency,” he said.

The governor also called on the military to ensure a continued and sustained operations to deny insurgents breathing space by blocking all routes to avoid terrorists moving from one region to another.

The Service Chiefs also paid courtesy visits to the Shehu of Borno, Alhaji Abubakar Umar Ibn-Garbai. Meanwhile, there are indications that new operational and tactical strategies are being devel- oped by the military high command, as part of measures to defeat insurgency, banditry and other violent crimes assailing the nation.

New Telegraph gathered that the new Service Chiefs have already swung into action in that regard, even as a major reorganisation is being expected. A highly-placed military source, who spoke in confidence with New Telegraph, explained what informed the choice of the new set of Service Chiefs by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to the source, the desire of President Buhari to end insurgency this year informed the choice of the new set of military heads, especially the CDS, COAS and CAS.

“President Buhari, who is the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, is worried that the situation in the North- East may not have changed considerably.

“As a retired General, who led troops to crush the Maitatsine crisis in Kano in the 1980s, he feels concerned that the insurgency war is still raging about 11 years after it reared its head in Borno State.

“No doubt, the former set of Service Chiefs did their best, but the President felt the urgent need to assemble these new senior officers, who are tested war Generals, to crush these enemies of state once and for all,” the source said.

The source challenged this newspaper to “go and digest the profiles of the new Service Chiefs, and come let’s talk further”. Investigation revealed that at various times, the CDS, COAS, as well as the CAS, had “toured” the North-East theatre on operational duties

