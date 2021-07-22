Counter-insurgency: Six Super Tucano aircraft arrive Nigeria

Emmanuel Onani, Abuja

Eight days after leaving the United States (US), six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived the country, preparatory to their induction into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF).

The attack platforms represent the first set of aircraft being expected, to reinvigorate the on-going counter-insurgency operation in the North East.

They were “leapfrogged” through five countries, including Canada, and Algeria, before arrival, Thursday, at the Aminu Kano International Airport in Kano.

The NAF’s Director of Public Relations and Information (DOPRI), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a terse statement, said: “The first batch of A-29 Super Tucano aircraft have arrived Kano, today 22 July 2021 at about 12.34pm”,

According to him, the fighter aircraft were received by the Minister of Defence, Maj-Gen. Bashir Magashi (rtd), Chief of Army Staff, (COAS), Lt-Gen. Faruk Yahaya, as well as Chief of Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Earlier, Gabkwet had stated that: “The six aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries, including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria, before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July 2021.

“An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August 2021 to be announced in due course”.

The Nigerian State has been waging a counter-insurgency war against terrorist elements in the North East since 2009.

Like this: Like Loading...