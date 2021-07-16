Counter-insurgency: Six Super Tucano aircraft depart US – NAF

…to arrive for induction before July ending

The counter-insurgency war is set to receive a boost, as six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States (US), are set to arrive the country before the end of the month. New Telegraph recalls that sometime in May, members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Defence and Air Force had undertaken an inspection visit to the US, to ascertain the progress of work on the aforementioned aircraft. Spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the attack platforms have left their point of manufacture. According to him, the aircraft will be “leapfrogged” across five countries, before arrival in the country, where they will be inducted into the NAF’s inventory. “The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft departed the United States of America on Wednesday, July 14 enroute Nigeria,” the NAF said. It added that: “The six aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July. “An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August to be announced in due course. “The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.”

