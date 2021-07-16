News

Counter-insurgency: Six Super Tucano aircraft depart US – NAF

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani Comment(0)

…to arrive for induction before July ending

The counter-insurgency war is set to receive a boost, as six A-29 Super Tucano aircraft from the United States (US), are set to arrive the country before the end of the month. New Telegraph recalls that sometime in May, members of the National Assembly Joint Committee on Defence and Air Force had undertaken an inspection visit to the US, to ascertain the progress of work on the aforementioned aircraft. Spokesperson for the Nigerian Air Force (NAF), Air Commodore Edward Gabkwet, who made the disclosure in a statement, Thursday, said the attack platforms have left their point of manufacture. According to him, the aircraft will be “leapfrogged” across five countries, before arrival in the country, where they will be inducted into the NAF’s inventory. “The first batch of 6 A-29 Super Tucano aircraft departed the United States of America on Wednesday, July 14 enroute Nigeria,” the NAF said. It added that: “The six aircraft will be leapfrogged through five countries including Canada, Greenland, Iceland, Spain and Algeria before arriving their final destination in Nigeria towards the end of July. “An official induction ceremony of the aircraft into the inventory of the Nigerian Air Force is already being planned at a later date in August to be announced in due course. “The Office of the Director of Public Relations and Information remains open to any inquiry regarding the arrival and induction of the aircraft.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Abuja World Trade Centre goes up in flames

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe ABUJA

Abuja multipurpose World Trade Centre building complex, owned by the Churchgate Group, was yesterday engulfed by fire.   The building, still under construction and located at the Central Business District (CBD) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is reputed to be the tallest in Nigeria, with about 37 storeys.   It is also said to […]
News

Fayemi flags off construction of 1,000 rural roads in Ekiti

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Ek i t i S t a t e Governor,Dr John Kayode Fayemi on Thursday flagged off the construction of 1,000 kilometers of rural roads across the three senatorial districts in the state. The governor said the project was another dividend of democracy and part of the fulfillment of promises he made to the people […]
News

Food shortage imminent as herdsmen sustain attacks on Benue farmers

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

There are ominous signs that extreme hunger and starvation may hit Benue State, the nation’s food basket, due to the intractable attacks on farmers by suspected Fulani herdsmen. The continuous attacks on the agrarian communities have pushed thousands of farmers that would have been in their ancestral homes cultivating crops to boost food production to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica