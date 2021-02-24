Counterfeit drugs: Lagos shuts 16 pharmacies, medicine stores

Officials of the Lagos State Task Force on Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods have shut 16 illegal, substandard and unregistered pharmacies, patent medicine stores and premises at Ajegunle and Alaba Suru axis of Ajeromi Ifelodun Local Government Area.

Reviewing report of the monitoring, inspection and enforcement exercise carried out by the task force through the Pharmaceutical Inspectorate Unit (PIU) of the Pharmaceutical Services Directorate of the Ministry of Health, the state Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, said the sealing of the pharmacies was in accordance with the provisions of Section C34 of the Counterfeit, Fake Drugs and Unwholesome Processed Foods Miscellaneous Provision Act of 1999.

Abayomi explained that the affected pharmacies and patent medicine shops were sealed for offences bordering on operations without licence, engaging unqualified persons to man and dispense drugs to unsuspecting citizens, operating beyond scope through sales of ethical products and displaying and storing drugs in un-conducive environments which compromised the potency of the drugs, rendering them ineffective.

The commissioner said that only licensed patent medicine vendors were authorised to sell drugs in their original and approved pack sizes as produced by the manufacturing companies.

According to him, the law prohibits wholesaling of drugs by patent medicine vendors and prohibits wholesalers from retailing drugs

Like this: Like Loading...