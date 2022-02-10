News

Counterinsurgency: 965 terrorists, family members surrendered in 3 weeks – DHQ

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani, Abuja Comment(0)

…says troops killed 120 enemies of state

The Defence Headquarters, Thursday, said no fewer than 965 suspected terrorists, including their family members, surrendered to troops prosecuting the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operation in the North East, in the last three weeks.

This was as it noted that within the period under review (January 20 – February 10), a total of 120 enemies of state were killed by fighting forces attached to Operation Hadin Kai.

The Director, Defence Media Operation (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure during the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja.

While insisting that appreciable successes were being recorded across the various theatres of operation, the DDMO assured of the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in collaboration with security and intelligence agencies, to deny criminal elements freedom of action, no matter their places of hibernation.

According to him, the determination to ensure total victory for the state also resulted in the arrests of over a hundred non-state actors, rescue of kidnap victims, as well as recovery of arms and ammunition.

“In the past three weeks, operations were recorded in all theatres of operations within the country which recorded significant results,” the Defence operations’ spokesperson said.

He further stated thus: “Cumulatively, the troops within the period under review, neutralized 120 fighters, arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibre of ammunition were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, troops rescued 25 abducted civilians.

“Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State.

“It is noteworthy to state that out of the 965 terrorists that surrendered within the period under review 104 are from ISWAP Camp that surrendered to own troops at Marte. The surrendered terrorist have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.”

He assured that no stone was left unturned to check economic sabotage in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

NLC/KADUNA FACE-OFF: El-Rufai draws battle lines, declares Wabba wanted

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

…compares Labour to bandits, sacks nurses below level 14 The Kaduna State Governor Mallam Nasir El-Rufai yesterday declared the National President of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba wanted for what he called economic sabotage over the ongoing strike in the state. El-Rufai said Wabba and his alies will be arrested and charged […]
News

ITF set to launch locally made smartphones

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

The Industrial Training Fund (ITF) is in the process of producing indigenous mobile phones from locally sourced materials. Sir Joseph Ari, Director- General of ITF, who announced the feat yesterday, said the Fund had been directed to produce seven phones to be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari while another one to the Vice President, Prof. […]
News Top Stories

Anambra guber, peaceful, marred by BVAS malfunction

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze, Okey Maduforo, Kenechukwu Onah

Despite the peaceful atmosphere that pervaded the conduct of Anambra governorship election, complaints of malfunctioning of Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) introduced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for voters, marred the exercise.   BVAS was used to replace smart card reader (SCR) used since 2015 to accredit voters while the use of incident […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica