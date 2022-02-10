Counterinsurgency: 965 terrorists, family members surrendered in 3 weeks – DHQ

…says troops killed 120 enemies of state

The Defence Headquarters, Thursday, said no fewer than 965 suspected terrorists, including their family members, surrendered to troops prosecuting the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operation in the North East, in the last three weeks.

This was as it noted that within the period under review (January 20 – February 10), a total of 120 enemies of state were killed by fighting forces attached to Operation Hadin Kai.

The Director, Defence Media Operation (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, made the disclosure during the bi-weekly operational briefing in Abuja.

While insisting that appreciable successes were being recorded across the various theatres of operation, the DDMO assured of the resolve of the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN), in collaboration with security and intelligence agencies, to deny criminal elements freedom of action, no matter their places of hibernation.

According to him, the determination to ensure total victory for the state also resulted in the arrests of over a hundred non-state actors, rescue of kidnap victims, as well as recovery of arms and ammunition.

“In the past three weeks, operations were recorded in all theatres of operations within the country which recorded significant results,” the Defence operations’ spokesperson said.

He further stated thus: “Cumulatively, the troops within the period under review, neutralized 120 fighters, arrested 50 of the terrorists, 5 gun trucks, 50 assorted arms and 200 rounds of different calibre of ammunition were captured from the terrorists. Additionally, troops rescued 25 abducted civilians.

“Similarly, a total of 965 terrorists and their families and 550 children surrendered to own troops deployed at different location including: Gamboru, Tumbumma, Kukawa, Baga, Gwoza, Mallam Fotori, Damboa, Kirta Wulgo, Bun Yadi, Gujiba, Madiya all in Borno and Yobe State.

“It is noteworthy to state that out of the 965 terrorists that surrendered within the period under review 104 are from ISWAP Camp that surrendered to own troops at Marte. The surrendered terrorist have been properly documented and handed over to the appropriate authorities for necessary action.”

He assured that no stone was left unturned to check economic sabotage in the oil-rich Niger Delta region.

