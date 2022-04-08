Counterinsurgency War: Over 51, 000 terrorists have surrender – DHQ

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ), yesterday, said as at April 5, a total of 51, 114 terrorist elements and their family members, had surrendered to troops prosecuting the counterterrorism and counterinsurgency operation in the North East. Director of Defence Media Operations (DDMO), Maj-Gen. Benard Onyeuko, who made the disclosure during the bi-weekly operational briefing at the DHQ in Abuja, assured of sustained onslaught on enemies of state.

He maintained that, notwithstanding the set backs witnessed within the last two weeks, the Armed Forces of Nigeria (AFN) will not shirk its constitutional mandate to defend the nation’s territorial integrity against external aggression, as well as threats to national security and public safety. During the period under review, there were reports that no fewer than 16 soldiers were killed, following an attack on their camp in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State. Recall that an Abuja/ Kaduna train had come under attack by yet-tobe identified terrorists, killing about nine passengers, and abducting an unspecified number.

In the face of these, however, the military has vowed to identify, isolate and arrest/take out troublemakers threatening the sovereignty and will of the Nigerian State. “In the last two weeks, the land component with the support of the air component conducted offensive operations at different locations of the theatre such as: Ukuba/ Camp Zairo, Sabil Huda, Ba Masaa, Wulgo, Marta, Fulatari village, Uraha Crossing Point, Mbalala, Gamboru town all in Borno State. “Notably among the exploits of own troops was the capture of the terrorist’s stronghold by Ukba/ Camp Zairo in the Sambisa Forest where some artillery guns, Armoured Personnel Carrier, trailers, and large cache of arms and ammunition were captured.

Also, own troops destroyed terrorist enclaves, captured some terrorists, destroyed terrorists improvised explosive making factory. “Furthermore, troops also rescued kidnapped civilians and arrested terrorist’s spies and their logistics suppliers. The Air Component between 28 – 31 after several days of surveillance of terrorists’ activities at Bukar Meiram and 2km South of Kollaram conducted air interdictions which took out heavy stockpile of ISWAP weapons in their depot,” Onyeuko said.

