Country man, Melford Okilo 12 years after

It is exactly 12 years since Senator Melford Okilo, the first elected civilian governor of the old Rivers State died after a protracted illness.

That was on July 5, 2008. Twelve years after his exit, it is imperative to once again remember the unique attributes, achievements and uncommon legacies of the man acknowledged as one of the greatest leaders and political figures that ever emerged from the Niger Delta.

Apart from Okilo, Chief Harold Dappa Biriye, Prof. Eyo Ita, Dr. Egbert Udo Udoma, Okoi Arikpo, Ken Saro Wiwa and Isaac Adaka Boro were also great sons of the Niger Delta whose lives remain inseparable from the history of their people.

Melford Obiene Okilo was born on November 30, 1933 in the serene riverine community of Emakalakala in Ogbia Kingdom in present day Bayelsa State. His home town, Emakalakala is less than two kilometers away from Location 001, Nigeria’s first commercial oil well. His life, indeed, was a history of the triumph of the human spirit over adversities and challenges. Okilo was born to peasant parents.

He rose from grass to grace and left indelible marks in Teaching, Philosophy, Law, business, Civil Service, Religion and the politics of Nigeria. Commenting on Chief Okilo’s background and the challenges he encountered on his journey to the top, Nigeria’s former President and Okilo’s, kinsman, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan states: “His story strikes a particularly strong cord with me.

Aside from coming from the same background as Chief Okilo, his sojourn from the back waters of the Niger Delta, through countless personal challenges, political travails and triumphs, right up to the national stage, mirrors my own story from a ‘shoe less childhood’ to the highest office in the Land”.

The story of the life and times of Okilo is one that should interest the present and future generations of Nigerians, particularly the youth who are challenged by unemployment and lack of opportunities for growth in the system.

A child who once dropped out of school due to the inability of his parents to pay his school fees, later rose to become an accomplished teacher, lawyer, businessman, clergy, councilor, member, House of Representatives, minister, governor and senator.

After completing his primary school education at St. Michael Primary School, Oloibiri and professional qualification as a teacher at St Paul Teacher Training College, Diobu, Port Harcourt, Okilo taught in some primary schools in the riverine areas and in May, 1956 joined the Eastern Nigeria Judiciary as a Court Clerk and Interpreter.

The period he spent as a teacher in village schools and Court interpreter in the Niger Delta enabled him experience the squalor, poverty, neglect and environmental degradation confronting the Niger Delta people. What Okilo witnessed in the Niger Delta, spurred him to dedicate his life to the service of his people and humanity.

In 1956, Shell struck oil at Oloibiri in Bayelsa State. Okilo was then a court interpreter. He saw how the people were dispossessed of their Land without adequate compensation.

This pathetic situation moved Okilo to mobilize the people to establish The Oloibiri Land owners Association which became a platform for agitating for better compensation for those whose Land was acquired for oil exploitation. Okilo’s struggles in this regard at Oloibiri and its environs endeared him to the riverine people and made them see him as a leader to trust, a patronage he enjoyed throughout his political career.

As Nigeria approached independence from Britain in 1960, there were apprehensions as to whether the country would survive as one united and indivisible nation, giving its over 250 ethnic groups with mutually antagonistic interests into one country.

Okilo emerged as one of the politicians that worked assiduously to hold Nigeria together despite the differences among her people. Though Okilo was given the ticket to contest election into the Brass Federal Constituency, Okilo had no funds to execute his campaign. He had to sell his Raleigh Bicycle for 13 pounds to raise funds.

He contested on the platform of NDC and won. The NDC was the opposition Party in the Eastern Region which was then controlled by Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe’s National Council for Nigerian Citizens (NCNC).

It has been suggested that if not for the singular seat won by Okilo in the Niger Delta which brought the NDC, NPC and NCNC together, the British would not have handed over power.

In the Parliament, Okilo played the role of a bridge- builder between the North and the South. He brought the problems of the Niger Delta to the floor of the Parliament and succeeded in making Prime Minister Balewa to set up a Committee on the Niger Delta. Okilo continued his struggles for the Niger Delta people until he went into self-exile in America as a result of the violence and chaos that characterized the politics of the first Republic. He completed his Law programme in America and went ahead to obtain a degree in Theology.

When he returned from exile, he joined the efforts to keep Nigeria united despite the damage done to national unity by the 1966 military coup and the vivil war which lasted between 1967 and 1970.

The creation of Rivers State out of the old Eastern Region by the Gowon regime was one of the aspirations of Okilo in parliament and other Niger Delta activists. He served as cabinet commissioner in the military administration of Commander A.P Diete Spiff in the old Rivers State. In 1977, Okilo was elected a member of the Constituent Assembly which was set up by the Obasanjo regime to fashion out a new Constitution for the Country. Earlier, Okilo had contested election to become a Councilor representing Oloibiri Ward 1 in Brass Local Government Area in present day Bayelsa State. This was after he had served as a Member of the House of Representatives, Junior Minister and Parliamentary Secretary. He was returned unopposed as Councilor.

Second Republic Senate President, Dr. Joseph Wayas said : “Okilo was instrumental to the passage of the new revenue bill of 1981 that restored derivation.

He should be appreciated for his commitment to justice, unity and oneness of Nigeria as one indivisible entity.”

When the military terminated the second Republic, Okilo was detained for three years for no just cause. He was later cleared and given a clean bill. In 1993, Gen. Sani Abacha appointed Okilo Minister of Commerce and Tourism where he explored other alternatives to oil as a foreign exchange earner for the Country. In 1999, Chief Okilo was elected into the Senate.

He contributed to the efforts that made the passage of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Bill possible. This led to the establishment of the NDDC and the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs which are today carrying out massive development projects in the Niger Delta.

Throughout life, Chief Okilo demonstrated uncommon Commitment to the Niger Delta people and the survival of Nigeria as one indivisible and united country. He shunned wealth and ostentation for the good of the ordinary people. He was a good family man and benefactor to a lot of under-privileged people. History will forever remember Melford Okilo as a statesman, nationalist, bridgebuilder, Philosopher and administrator.

•Iboro Ige-Edaba writes from Yenagoa, Bayelsa State.

